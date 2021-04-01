Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Glow Electrical Launches New Website Showcasing Expert Residential Electrical Services In Kapiti

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 5:40 am
Press Release: Glow Electrical

Established electrical company Glow Electrical has recently updated their website www.glowelectrical.net.nz. It provides all aspects of residential electrical work and design planning for new builds and renovations in Kapiti Coast.

Owned and operated by Alex Brunskill, Glow Electrical was established when he decided it was time to start his own electrical company where he is based on the Kapiti Coast. With over 10 years experience in electrical work, both in residential and commercial sectors, the Master Electrician provides quality workmanship and efficient service to all clients across the Kapiti Coast. From automated gate repairs, electrical wiring, safety assessments and everything inbetween, this experienced residential electrician is the most reliable electrical contractor in Kapiti.

The website focuses on three main areas: residential, automated gates, and new builds.

Residential

Keep your home and the entire family safe by hiring an efficient and reliable Master Electrician. Glow Electrical is the go-to residential electrical company in Kapiti Coast that handles everything from new electrical wiring & fittings to electrical safety checks and assessments. To upgrade your home’s electrics, such as adding LED lights, a new oven and cooktop installation, or updating wiring, get in touch and ask for a quote.

Automated Gates

Has your automated gate stopped functioning? Call the regional specialist for automated gate repairs and servicing. Glow Electrical offers comprehensive gate automation services and maintenance to ensure your gate functions smoothly. From resolving gate malfunctions, removal of bugs and moss or mould affecting the sensor, to replacement of the gate remote control, they can take care of it.

New Builds

Known for high quality workmanship and attention to detail, Glow Electrical is the perfect electrical company for new build projects. They collaborate with the project builder and architect to ensure the electrical design and wiring meets the homeowner’s satisfaction.

Glow Electrical services residential customers throughout the Kapiti Coast and wider Wellington region.

For more information on the residential electrical services provided by Glow Electrical, go to: www.glowelectrical.net.nz .

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Glow Electrical on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 