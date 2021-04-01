Glow Electrical Launches New Website Showcasing Expert Residential Electrical Services In Kapiti

Established electrical company Glow Electrical has recently updated their website www.glowelectrical.net.nz. It provides all aspects of residential electrical work and design planning for new builds and renovations in Kapiti Coast.

Owned and operated by Alex Brunskill, Glow Electrical was established when he decided it was time to start his own electrical company where he is based on the Kapiti Coast. With over 10 years experience in electrical work, both in residential and commercial sectors, the Master Electrician provides quality workmanship and efficient service to all clients across the Kapiti Coast. From automated gate repairs, electrical wiring, safety assessments and everything inbetween, this experienced residential electrician is the most reliable electrical contractor in Kapiti.

The website focuses on three main areas: residential, automated gates, and new builds.

Residential

Keep your home and the entire family safe by hiring an efficient and reliable Master Electrician. Glow Electrical is the go-to residential electrical company in Kapiti Coast that handles everything from new electrical wiring & fittings to electrical safety checks and assessments. To upgrade your home’s electrics, such as adding LED lights, a new oven and cooktop installation, or updating wiring, get in touch and ask for a quote.

Automated Gates

Has your automated gate stopped functioning? Call the regional specialist for automated gate repairs and servicing. Glow Electrical offers comprehensive gate automation services and maintenance to ensure your gate functions smoothly. From resolving gate malfunctions, removal of bugs and moss or mould affecting the sensor, to replacement of the gate remote control, they can take care of it.

New Builds

Known for high quality workmanship and attention to detail, Glow Electrical is the perfect electrical company for new build projects. They collaborate with the project builder and architect to ensure the electrical design and wiring meets the homeowner’s satisfaction.

Glow Electrical services residential customers throughout the Kapiti Coast and wider Wellington region.

For more information on the residential electrical services provided by Glow Electrical, go to: www.glowelectrical.net.nz .

