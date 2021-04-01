Kia Makes Seven-seat SUV Hybrid Motoring Even More Accessible With New Sorento Offering

Kia New Zealand has announced details of a new Sorento variant, meaning it is even easier to access the brand’s highly-desirable seven-seater hybrid model.

The new Kia Sorento EX presents an appealing pricing proposition, making it the ideal vehicle for families contemplating the switch to reduced-emissions motoring - without compromising on style or passenger-carrying capability.

“Kia is at the forefront of developments relating to low and no-emission motoring, and the addition of the EX to the brand portfolio underscores our commitment to a more sustainable and electrified future,” said Managing Director of Kia New Zealand, Todd McDonald.

“Sorento has already proven to be a fantastic success on the sales front, so we anticipate the availability of a more competitively-priced entry option will only further the appeal of the new model.

“The fact the new Kia Sorento Hybrid 2WD EX is exactly the same price as the Diesel AWD EX at $63,990 means people have the ability to choose between the two, at no price disadvantage.”

The Kia Sorento has established itself as a firm favourite amongst the large-SUV category since its New Zealand launch in the fourth quarter of last year, not only attracting new owners to the brand but also enjoying widespread critical acclaim.

It has been the recipient of local and international awards and accolades, where it has received praise for its stunning design, excellent fuel efficiency complemented by premium safety and technology features

At the heart of the vehicle is a 1.6-litre petrol turbocharged engine partnered with a 1.5kWh lithium-polymer battery pack and high efficiency 44.2kW electric motor. Working together, the petrol engine and electric motor produce 169kW of power and 350Nm of torque.

As expected of a Hybrid system, emissions are impressively low, with official figures of 124g/km in the two-wheel drive and 141g/km in the all-wheel drive.

Figures achieved by the Plug-In Hybrid are even more impressive, with combined power of 195kW, carbon emissions of only 36g/km and an all-electric driving range of up to 57km in EV mode.

All Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Kia Sorento models feature a five-star ANCAP safety rating and offer a myriad of safety considerations as standard, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist.

Creature comforts abound, such as a 10.25" Colour LCD Touchscreen with Split Screen Function, six-speaker audio system, Apple Carplay and Android Auto as well as seven USB charging ports.

The driver receives a 10-way power seat including two-way lumbar support and leather interior seat trim is found throughout the vehicle. Multiple storage cubbies also allow for precious items to be hidden away from view.

Clever interior packaging ensures ample space and comfort for everyone irrespective of which of the three rows they are travelling in, with easy access to the seating positions made possible thanks to second row seats which automatically fold and slide at the touch of a button.

Additionally, the folding seats allow for multiple configuration options of the interior, meaning large or bulky items can be transported with ease.

Four-years/ 40,000km scheduled servicing is also included with all Sorento Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models and, when combined with Kia’s standard five-year warranty and five-year roadside assistance, makes for an even more attractive proposition. Limited stock is available now for test drives at dealerships nationwide.

Kia Sorento Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid

Model Trim Price +ORC Hybrid 2WD EX $63,990 Premium $80,990 Hybrid AWD EX $65,990 Premium $82,990 Plug-In Hybrid AWD EX $73,990 Premium $89,990

