Fuji Xerox Becomes FUJIFILM Business Innovation

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 10:11 am
Press Release: FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Limited

Brand change reflects corporate strategic direction and ongoing commitment to innovation.

AUCKLAND – FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand Limited (formerly known as ‘Fuji Xerox New Zealand’) today announced it has changed its company name as part of a region-wide rebranding initiative following the name change of its parent company, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp. The move follows Fuji Xerox’s decision to end its Technology Agreement with Xerox Corporation on the agreement’s expiration date of March 31, 2021, which provided for brand licenses, technology and sales territories. The name change takes place with immediate effect.

As FUJIFILM Business Innovation, the company will continue to offer its core printing and document technologies and services, in addition to an expanding portfolio of enterprise software solutions, collaborative displays, managed print room services and IT services.

While the company will continue to sell existing products under the Fuji Xerox brand, it will also commence sales and marketing activities of new products under the Fujifilm brand.

“This is one of the most important and exciting changes in our company’s history,” said Peter Thomas, Managing Director of FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand. “Fujifilm has more than 80 years of global track record in innovation and new technologies, and we’re delighted to now share its full name and showcase our greater alignment with the wider group of companies.”

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is one of more than 300 subsidiaries in the FUJIFILM Holdings portfolio, including leaders in diverse fields such as healthcare, biotechnology, imaging, and photography. Over the years Fujifilm’s considerable research and intellectual property has yielded an array of new applications for its technologies, such as using microporous photographic film technology to create yeast filters used in brewing beer, or creating lightweight sensors from the company’s Fujinon lens technology designed especially for outer space and carried aboard satellites.

In New Zealand, the company expects to leverage this legacy of continual innovation across the wider Fujifilm group to bring new value to its customers.

“The innovation component of our new brand is exciting and will be wide-ranging. It encompasses the types of products and services we will be able to offer, through to the way we operate with a sustainable mindset and focus,” Peter Thomas said. “The brand change will enable us to collaborate more strongly with the other Fujifilm companies and deliver new opportunities and solutions for our customers.”

There are no immediate changes to the company structure, and all Fuji Xerox-branded products, solutions and services will continue to be available and serviced as normal in New Zealand.

 

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is committed offering innovation to businesses globally to help maximize their organizational strengths. We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since being established as Fuji Xerox in Tokyo in 1962 to build an environment that encourages creativity by effectively adopting information and knowledge. As a USD$9 billion enterprise with approximately 40,000 employees globally, our portfolio includes R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class multifunction printers, production printers and IT solutions, as well as business process outsourcing services.

On April 1, 2021, FUJIFILM Business Innovation changed its name from Fuji Xerox to a name that embodies its commitment to continue as a company that always pursues business innovation. FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand is an affiliate of the global company FUJIFILM Business Innovation and is responsible for business activities in the local market.

https://fujifilm.com/fbnz

