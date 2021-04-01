Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

“Employers Must Double Check Their Payroll Systems” - Minimum Wage Increases

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 11:53 am
Press Release: Employsure

While the government has stated the increase to the national minimum wage will lift the incomes of almost 200,000 workers, for small businesses still recovering from the pandemic, it is another financial blow, according to Employsure, New Zealand’s largest workplace relations advisor.

From today, the adult minimum wage has risen from $18.90 per hour to $20, for all employees over the age of 16 - equating to a weekly pay rise of about $44.

The starting-out minimum wage for first time workers aged 16 to 19 who satisfy certain conditions has risen from $15.12 per hour to $16. The same $16 per hour rise also applies to the training minimum wage, which affects employees aged 20 or over who are completing recognised industry training involving at least 60 credits per year in order to become qualified.

“While we support fair wages, an increase to the minimum wage is always an added risk to business owners, regardless of whether or not there is a pandemic,” Employsure Advice Services Team Leader Gabby Adds.

“Employers have experienced a year of added financial pressure due to lockdowns, restrictions, and weaker demand for business. This increase to the minimum wage comes at a time where many business owners simply can’t afford it.”

Understanding minimum wages in New Zealand is one of many crucial elements an employer should be aware of when running a business. Employees cannot legally be paid less than their applicable minimum wage, even if they agree to it.

Employers are urged to educate themselves on the changes to the minimum wage, and update their payroll systems and processes to avoid the risk of underpaying employees.

The increase to the minimum wage is just one of several changes that could soon lead to further disruptions for businesses. A bill introduced last year to double paid sick leave to 10 days could pass in the coming months, while the new Matariki public holiday will be held for the first time in June next year.

“Introducing too many new initiatives, especially at this frequency, will place further and unnecessary strain on the already stretched budgets of employers,” continued Ms Adds.

“More targeted support for low-income households, or further increasing wage subsidies for employers, could be a better alternative to increasing the minimum wage. We’re already seeing employers benefit from subsidies like the $350 Short-Term Absence Payment, the Resurgence Support Payment and the Leave Support Scheme.

“Employers have already been dealt enough stress with snap lockdowns and increased restrictions over the past several months. As the COVID-19 vaccine starts to rollout across the country, it now presents an opportunity for them to improve both their financial and emotional health.

“Being able to identify new ways to be creative with cost savings, is one of many way businesses can survive. Small short-term payments are a step in the right direction that will assist with this, that will help put the country’s economy back on track,” she concluded.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

MBIE: Landlords And Tenants Reminded Tenancy Law Changes Now Apply

Tenancy Services is advising landlords and tenants to take the time to familiarise themselves with the recent Residential Tenancies Amendment Act 2020 (RTAA) changes that became law last month. The second phase of the RTAA came into force on 11 February ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 