Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northpower Acquires Final Crown Infrastructure Partners Share In UFB Project

Thursday, 1 April 2021, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Northpower

Northpower Limited have today announced the purchase of the remaining shares belonging to Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) in the subsidiary, Northpower Fibre Limited (NFL). The NFL venture was formed to deliver the Government’s Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) initiative to 33,000 homes and businesses across the Whangarei and Kaipara region.

The partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners, the NZ Government’s infrastructure funding entity, commenced in 2010 and delivered high-speed fibre optic connectivity to residents within the Whangārei catchment area by 2014. A second agreement in 2017 expanded connectivity to towns including Ruakaka, One Tree Point, Waipu, Dargaville, Mangawhai, Maungaturoto, Ruawai, Paparoa, Kaiwaka and Hikurangi. This second phase of the rollout was completed in January 2021.

The purchase of the remaining share of the Northpower Fibre Limited subsidiary has been a strong focus for Northpower Group CEO Andrew McLeod.

Our high-speed fibre network has been delivered by Northlanders, for Northlanders, and is a great example of working in partnership with the Crown, local suppliers and global technology players. Our network connects Northland to the world and provides a critical platform for improving outcomes for our region. ” – Andrew McLeod, Group CEO, Northpower Limited.

From a NZ Government perspective, Crown Infrastructure Partners have firmly achieved the social and economic outcomes demanded from their significant investment in the Northland region, states Crown Infrastructure Partners CEO Graham Mitchell.

The Ultra Fast Broadband initiative has unlocked prosperity and improved social outcomes for communities across New Zealand. In particular we have been delighted to work with Northpower as one of the first joint venture partners to deliver fibre benefits to these Northland communities.” - Graham Mitchell, CEO Crown Infrastructure Partners.

Northpower is continuing to invest in the fibre network, and has a strong focus on innovative solutions for connecting new subdivisions and satellite communities within proximity of the core fibre network. Darren Mason, CEO of Northpower Fibre Limited shares his outlook.

Customer demand for fibre connections has exceeded all expectations, with the need for fast and reliable access increasing as New Zealand responds to new ways of working during COVID19. Independent testing reveals that fibre continues to outclass other technologies across every measure, significantly outperforming fixed wireless and satellite technologies on speed and reliability. Northpower Fibre is investing in exciting new innovation, and we look forward to unlocking this value for a wider set of consumers in our region in the near future.” – Darren Mason, CEO Northpower Fibre Limited.

As Northland experiences some of the highest population growth in the country, Northpower Fibre is committed to providing access to premium communications technology that enables people to work, play and thrive in one the most beautiful regions of New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Northpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

Ports Of Auckland: Independent Review Finds Need For Significant Improvements To Health And Safety

The independent review of health and safety at Ports of Auckland has found systemic problems at the Ports in relation to critical health and safety risk management and organisational culture relating to health and safety, Mayor Phil Goff announced today. ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 