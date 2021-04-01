Are The Other Telcos April Fool-ing Kiwis?

2degrees started the year as it means to continue – with a bold campaign called ‘Unfair-uary’ – which challenges its main rivals – Spark and Vodafone – on how they charge their customers for monthly prepaid plans.

2degrees’ customers pay for their Prepay Plans once a month, or 12 times a year. Spark and Vodafone charge every 28 days, which adds up to 13 times a year. A phantom month 2degrees has dubbed ‘Unfair-uary’.

“It’s pretty straight forward. We reckon that most Kiwis are used to the idea of a monthly charge for their mobile and broadband. And we think it’s a bit off to call it 28 days and sneak in an extra charge across a year – it just doesn’t seem fair” said Ben Wheeler, GM of Brand and Insights at

2degrees.

“So, we’re calling it out and challenging the other guys to take a look at how they charge their customers and join us by ending 28-day plans and charging for monthly prepay plans...monthly.”

2degrees has staked its reputation on being a challenger and Wheeler says that Kiwis are used to the telco calling out unfair behaviour.

“We’ve been around since 2009 and since day one, Kiwis have relied on us to challenge the status quo and improve the value of their mobile and broadband. In our second decade, we’ll keep fighting for fair, said Ben.

“We’re not going to stop calling them out until the other guys change their billing cycles from 13 times a year to 12.”

