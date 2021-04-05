Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DLA Piper Strengthens Banking & Finance Offering In New Zealand With New Partner Hire

Monday, 5 April 2021, 4:00 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper

Global law firm DLA Piper announces the appointment of new Auckland based partner, Rachel Brown. Rachel is a specialist banking and finance lawyer and joins Michael Thompson and Katie Carson.

Rachel was recognised as a 'rising star' earlier this year by NZ Lawyer and the Legal 500 Asia Pacific. Beginning her career in New Zealand, she later spent several years at a global law firm in London. Rachel has acted for bank and borrower clients across a wide range of sectors and jurisdictions in between raising two children. She is also incredibly passionate about Equestrian.

Rachel receives praise from clients for her approachability and delivering sound legal advice in plain English. She has expertise in corporate, property, acquisition and project finance as well as restructuring and insolvency. Rachel says, "I'm excited to join the DLA Piper partnership at such a transformational time in the sector."

Martin Wiseman, Country Managing Partner of DLA Piper in New Zealand, says, “We are delighted to welcome Rachel to the partnership. Rachel's commercial experience, commitment to client service and technical ability add to our depth and bench strength in the finance and restructuring areas.”

Of New Zealand’s large law firms DLA Piper is considered market leading for diversity and inclusion. Post Rachel's appointment, 45% of its New Zealand partners are women.

