Accommodation Searches Rise As Kiwis Now Focus On Next Holiday

Seaview Central, Coopers Beach.

With Easter ending, accommodation providers are enjoying a rise in enquiries and website hits as New Zealanders now focus on the upcoming school holidays less than a fortnight away, says one Far North accommodation provider.

“After a wonderful and warm Easter for many, Kiwis are finally turning their attention to the school holidays. Many owners of holiday rentals in the Far North saw very few April school holiday bookings before Easter, but that’s quickly changing which is great to see,” says the Coopers Beach bach owner.

Last month industry observers noted that Aucklanders, in particular, seem to be in no hurry to book their holidays. This is due to being somewhat gun-shy after four Covid-19 lockdowns in the past 12 months, and an ongoing perception that accommodation will be easy to secure with almost no international tourists here.

One example of unusual availability - little more than 10 days out from the school holidays - is a spacious holiday house in Coopers Beach. Dubbed ‘Seaview Central’, the property is listed on Bachcare.

“That house will be rented out soon, but it’s just one example of Kiwis delaying their decisions since Covid which then leads to a last-minute rush. So with the April school holidays fast approaching, not to mention a long Anzac weekend, we’re encouraging people to book now to avoid disappointment later,” he says.

Regardless of Kiwis’ booking habits, another Coopers Beach accommodation provider says the ‘Winterless North’ expects strong domestic visitor numbers during the coming months helped by Kiwis unable to travel to warmer climates overseas.

