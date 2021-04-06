Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Major Business Support For Modern Slavery Legislation Leads To Sign On Extension

Tuesday, 6 April 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: World Vision New Zealand

Due to ongoing demand from businesses, the deadline to sign an Open Letter calling for moves towards a Modern Slavery Act, has been extended.

85 New Zealand companies had signed when the letter was presented to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety, Michael Wood, on the 16 March 2021.

The Open Letter urges the government to commence an inquiry into whether New Zealand needs a Modern Slavery Act. Modern Slavery Acts require businesses to understand the risks of slavery in their purchasing, report on those risks and take action to address them. They help prevent slavery through transparency and accountability and make it easier for a consumer to expect slavery free products and services from companies.

Since the letter was presented by Trade Aid, Walk Free and World Vision, we have been approached by more businesses wanting to join the call, and that opportunity is now being presented.

Any New Zealand business can sign the Open Letter via www.signforfreedom.nz/business until 17 May 2021. The Open Letter and final list of signatories will be presented alongside a public petition asking for a Modern Slavery Act to government on 1 June 2021.

40 million people globally are currently in modern slavery. Every time we purchase a product there is a chain reaction felt around the world. At risk goods are entering the New Zealand market and New Zealand businesses are seeking support for a level playing field where safe and healthy conditions for producers and suppliers are the benchmark.

Creating sustainable supply chains can positively contribute towards economic growth, improve competition, provide job opportunities as well as bring families out of poverty.

Unlike many other countries, New Zealand has no legislation that addresses transparency in supply chains. This means that New Zealand companies could unknowingly be importing products or services by which people are exploited and enslaved.

New Zealand companies want that to change. They say countries that prioritise ethics and sustainability – must show leadership and reject supply chains that include modern slavery.

