Triton Range

One thing that goes without saying is that Kiwis love their utes. It’s in our country's DNA to appreciate anything that is practical, reliable, durable and gets the job done. With this in mind, it’s no wonder that utility vehicles have found their way into garages across the country. Whether as a means to get the kids to school, a fisherman to get to their secret spot on a remote beach, or as a reliable workhorse to get stuck in on around the farm. Whatever the reason for owning a ute, there’s no doubt that it is a valuable part of many Kiwis lives.

The ute market in New Zealand is highly competitive. Many manufacturers have stepped into the ring, ready to fight for their piece of the pie. Amongst these competitors, the Mitsubishi Triton is a vehicle that punches way above its weight class, bringing a range of features at an incredible price point. When put shoulder to shoulder against vehicles such as the Hilux SR5 Cruiser, Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2L, Nissan Navara ST-X, Mazda BT-50 GSX 4WD and the Isuzu D-Max LS Double Cab, the Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition stands its ground and holds its own.

This write up will be using the Mitsubishi Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition compared against the Toyota Hilux 4WD SR5 Cruiser Auto and the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2L. The reason for this is these models are some of the most popular sellers as well as suiting the requirements for a significant number of buyers.

The Triton Black edition comes equipped with black 18 inch alloy wheels and a Factory-fitted black body kit which make it stand out from the crowd. Under the hood, the Mitsubishi Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition packs a punch. The 2.4L MIVEC Intercooled Turbo Diesel Engine has more than enough power and performance for most people's needs. While the Toyota Hilux 4WD SR5 Cruiser Auto has a bigger engine, a 2.8 litre 4 cylinder turbo diesel, the slight difference in engine size is negligible when actual output and performance is compared. Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition puts out a whopping 135 kiloWatts at 3500 revolutions per a minute and 437 Nm @ 2500 RPM of torque. The power of the Mitsubishi Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition’s engine is directly comparable to the Toyota Hilux 4WD SR5 Cruiser Auto, which comes in at 130 kW @ 3400 RPM while being able to generate 450 Nm @ 1600-2400 RPM of torque. The Ford Ranger Wildtrak 2L has a 2.0L 4 cylinder Bi-Turbo Diesel engine and while it can put out 157 kiloWatts of power at just under 2000 revolutions per minute while providing 500 Nm @ 1750-2000 RPM of torque, the difference in performance comes at a significantly steeper price tag.

Combine this with the Triton’s 6 speed automatic transmission with sports mode and Super Select II 4WD system with Off Road Mode and Hill Descent Control, and you can be assured that the Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition is ready for any situation you can throw at it. With a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, whatever your needs are, the Triton is built to get the job done… all while providing the fuel efficiency of 8.6L/100km.

In regards to overall performance, it’s no wonder that the Triton remains a hot seller in the New Zealand market. These specs are incredible value considering the price difference between the 3 models compared above, with the Triton offering an incredible ~$8,000 saving against the Hilux, and an even greater ~$ $15,000 in comparison to the Ford Ranger. It manages to do this while still packing all the safety features you’d want in a vehicle of this class. In fact, the Triton can be considered the benchmark for safety features that its competitors should strive to match. While all three vehicles have a 5 star ANCAP safety rating, the Mitsubishi Triton surpasses all its competitors with its standard safety features. The Triton is equipped with reversing sensors and cameras, seven airbags and Auto Emergency Braking (AEB) that works both at high and low speeds as well as the GLXR, GLX and VRX models having forward collision mitigation. The Triton GLS 4WD Auto Black Edition also has Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic alert and an ultrasonic misacceleration system that works by dulling the throttle’s responsiveness if it thinks you are going to collide with an object at low speed. Couple this the 360° Multi Around View Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, front parking sensors and automatic high beams, and you have a ute with premium features, ones which are often an additional add-on cost, as standard.

The Triton is the only ute in the NZ’s market which offers a 10 year or 160,000km (whichever occurs first) Powertrain Warranty and 5 year or 130,000km (whichever occurs first) New Vehicle Warranty.

All this at the most competitive price point on the market. To see all the features packed into Mitsubishi’s Triton range, head over to our website.

When thinking of buying your next (or first!) ute, make sure you take the time to look into Mitsubishi’s range of Tritons. The team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi are here to guide you to finding a vehicle that suits all your needs, to get you on the road and taking care of your business safely, efficiently and comfortably. To book a test drive and see all the deals on offer at our North Shore showroom, visit www.simonlucas.co.nz today.

© Scoop Media

