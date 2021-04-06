Talent RISE Appoints Karen Graham As CEO For ANZ Region

Sydney, April 6th, 2021 – Talent RISE has today announced Karen Graham will be joining the company as CEO for the ANZ region effective immediately. Karen joins Talent RISE from Ipsos ANZ as the Managing Director, Market Strategy and Innovation, following an extensive career across marketing, brand, business development and the not-for-profit space.

Launched in 2014, Talent RISE is the charitable foundation of Talent – a leading global technology and digital recruitment specialist. To date, Talent RISE has engaged more than 3,000 young people through workshops and mentoring and has successfully placed over 350 into meaningful employment.

Karen will work alongside RISE team members and Talent & Talent RISE Founder and Executive Chairman, Richard Earl, focusing on leading and coordinating RISE activities and efforts across all locations. She will also be responsible for helping in the regional expansion of RISE into new markets and launch a range of ambitious new initiatives.

Karen Graham, Talent RISE CEO ANZ said she is committed to helping boost the RISE profile. “I am very excited to be appointed as CEO for Talent RISE ANZ and am really looking forward to working with Richard and the RISE team to strengthen and expand the RISE impact across ANZ and build further on the great work done by the team to date.”

Talent and Talent RISE Founder and Executive Chairman Richard Earl said that he is thrilled on the new appointment. “I am delighted with the appointment of Karen Graham into the role as CEO for Talent RISE ANZ. Karen’s vision and drive made her a perfect fit to further assist our goal of expanding RISE into the global space. Her belief in the importance of helping young people reach their full potential is why I am confident she will be able to take RISE to another level.”

