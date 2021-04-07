Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington And Central Region Businesses Welcome The Trans-Tasman Bubble

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 5:14 am
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central welcome the news that from Monday 19 April the trans-Tasman bubble will be operational.

"This is good news for businesses and a world first between two countries that have eliminated Covid-19, strategically working together to make this travel bubble happen," says Simon Arcus, Wellington Chamber and Business Central Chief Executive.

"There’s no doubt of the sizable impact that the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have had on businesses with border closures and the policy uncertainty featured significantly in our recent business confidence survey. The trans-Tasman bubble announcement will be seen as real progress, with business confidence reliant on things continuing to go well.

"Now we have to maximise the opportunity. Wellington and the wider central New Zealand region needs to put our best foot forward over the coming months. We know that Australians make up around 70 per cent of Wellington’s direct international arrivals - over 150,000 people. Getting our Aussie friends back visiting our city for our hospitality, events, and businesses will be important to helping Wellington and New Zealand recovery. WellingtonNZ has a long track record of successfully attracting tourists from Australia, likewise Taranaki, Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Nelson, and the Wairarapa all have plenty for tourists to see and do. With global travel restrictions remaining in place it's also a unique travel proposition for those who might not have yet popped over the ditch.

"We welcome this first step in opening up the bubble both ways and other travel bubbles, like Cook Islands and Niue where one-way bubbles are already in place, should follow."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Wellington Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 