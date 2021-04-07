Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Welcome Boost Expected With Aussie Kiwi Bubble Opening

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 5:53 am
Press Release: Ski Time

That from Peter and Susanne Wood who run Ski Time in Methven, after they heard the announcement from the Prime Minister today. Ski Time provides accommodation, one of the region’s leading restaurants and boutique conference facilities a little more than an hour out of Christchurch.

With business having reduced considerably since the first lockdown last year, the Ski Time team says the news today is particularly positive for them and the Methven area.

“A busy upcoming ski season is absolutely key for us and others,” says Peter. “There’ll be a new eight-seater chair lift operating at Mt Hutt this winter and the hot pool development is set to open before the end of the year. We just need the visitors.”

The Woods’ have been very pleased locals have continued to support the bar and restaurant however with 70% of their clientele, particularly in winter, coming from Australia, this new bubble is essential.

“We have a small but amazing team here at Ski Time and they have been incredibly adaptable and patient. One minute we have bookings from Auckland, the next with a lockdown every single one cancels; it’s been very challenging,” he says.

Within hours of the travel bubble announcement, Susanne says they had their first bookings from across the Tasman.

“We have a high number of returnees, people who have been coming to us for years. They must have been on-line straight away which is good because we expect many others to do the same and so encourage people to be quick,” she says.

Check us out here https://www.skitime.co.nz/

And on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/skitimehotel

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ski Time on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 