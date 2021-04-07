Welcome Boost Expected With Aussie Kiwi Bubble Opening

That from Peter and Susanne Wood who run Ski Time in Methven, after they heard the announcement from the Prime Minister today. Ski Time provides accommodation, one of the region’s leading restaurants and boutique conference facilities a little more than an hour out of Christchurch.

With business having reduced considerably since the first lockdown last year, the Ski Time team says the news today is particularly positive for them and the Methven area.

“A busy upcoming ski season is absolutely key for us and others,” says Peter. “There’ll be a new eight-seater chair lift operating at Mt Hutt this winter and the hot pool development is set to open before the end of the year. We just need the visitors.”

The Woods’ have been very pleased locals have continued to support the bar and restaurant however with 70% of their clientele, particularly in winter, coming from Australia, this new bubble is essential.

“We have a small but amazing team here at Ski Time and they have been incredibly adaptable and patient. One minute we have bookings from Auckland, the next with a lockdown every single one cancels; it’s been very challenging,” he says.

Within hours of the travel bubble announcement, Susanne says they had their first bookings from across the Tasman.

“We have a high number of returnees, people who have been coming to us for years. They must have been on-line straight away which is good because we expect many others to do the same and so encourage people to be quick,” she says.

