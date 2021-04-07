Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Investors Roll In As International Tyre Distributor’s Premises Go Up For Sale

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The modern industrial facility housing an international distributor of automotive products has been put up for sale in Wellington’s premier industrial precinct.

The freehold property at 23 Meachen Street, encompassing a warehouse with generous yard, office and amenities, is located in the heart of the popular and well-established industrial hub at Seaview.

The premises are fully leased to YHI (New Zealand) Limited, generating net rental income of $138,141 plus outgoings and GST per annum.

A subsidiary of YHI International with Singaporean and New Zealand ownership, YHI New Zealand lays claim to being the country’s leading distributor of automotive and energy products.

Established in 1995, initially as a distributor of wheels and tyres, YHI New Zealand has since expanded into energy products in areas such as solar power, electric vehicle charging, automotive, marine and motive power. The business now operates from eight locations across the country and has more than 80 staff.

YHI New Zealand has distributed tyres from the Seaview property since 2016. It has a current lease which extends to 2022, with a further six-year right of renewal. The lease incorporates two-yearly CPI rent reviews and a market review in December 2022.

The land and buildings at 23 Meachen Street, Seaview, are now being marketed for sale by way of a tender closing on April 28, via Bayleys Wellington.

Salespeople Richard Faisandier and Mark Walker said the property consisted of a building of approximately 1,200 square metres on some 2,009 square metres of freehold land, including about 500 square metres of yard and parking.

“Built in the 1970s and most recently refurbished in 2017, the structure is a modern, low-maintenance clear-span warehouse facility with generous office areas and amenities over two levels,” said Faisandier.

“The building is constructed with concrete foundations and floor, with RSJ portal frames set in concrete columns. The walls are a mix of full concrete tilt slab and concrete tilt slab with long-run steel cladding above.

“The roof consists of long-run steel with translucent panels and is 4.2 metres at the knee, rising to 5.5 metres at the apex. The building is accessed through roller and pedestrian access doors from the convenient and highly usable front yard.

“Presented in great condition, this clean and secure building features a simple, column-free warehousing/workshop area with easy access and good stud height. The approximately 100-square metres of high-quality office accommodation and amenities have been recently completed,” Faisandier said.

The structure has an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 70 percent of new building standard.

Positioned on the east side of Meachen Street, the site for sale sits right in the centre of Seaview, in a location zoned Special Business under Hutt City Council’s district plan.

Walker said this zoning provided for a wide range of industrial end users, and this was reflected in the diversity of activities among surrounding tenants and owner-occupiers.

“These range from service industries to research facilities, petrochemical firms, recycling operations and those engaged generally in light to medium industrial activities, transport and general warehousing – including a number of other automotive-related businesses,” Walker said.

Bayleys research has shown that Seaview and Gracefield are regarded as the region’s preferred location for these activities.

“Flat building sites with the ability to create ample parking and yardage have been key drivers behind the popularity of this location, along with the Special Business zoning allowing for a wider range of industrial uses,” said Walker.

The location also provided for easy access to Central Lower Hutt, Wellington City and CentrePort via main arterial routes including State Highways 1 and 2, he said.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 