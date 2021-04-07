Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Waters Sector Challenged By Huge Growth And Infrastructure Demands

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 10:21 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand says new data just released shows the extent of the enormous challenges facing the water sector in New Zealand.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe says the three waters sector has responded to rising demands with a big jump in infrastructure spending in the last year and this is stretching the capacity of our service providers.

Water New Zealand’s latest National Performance Review (NPR) shows that $1.6-billion was spent on capital improvements last year - an increase of 44 percent for water supply and 30 percent increase in wastewater expenditure from the previous year.

The latest NPR findings come on the back of a recent Government report which found that the cost for fixing New Zealand’s water systems could be as high as $110-billion over the next 30 to 40 years to maintain and enhance infrastructure and meet growth and climate change requirements.

The NPR is an annual benchmarking performance comparison across the three waters service provision in New Zealand.

It provides the country’s long running trended data of New Zealand-specific performance assessment of water, wastewater, and stormwater services. It also provides an overview of the assets and people that underpin these services.

The review has also revealed that the workforce is struggling to keep up with existing levels of growth despite a 25 percent increase in the number of people employed in the last year.

“High levels of vacancies have continued to be a feature with an eight percent vacancy rate across the three waters sector.

“This has flow on impacts for the ability of service providers to keep pace with the levels of service being demanded by consumers and regulatory standards.

“On average only 77 percent of budgeted capital expenditure was spent last financial year. The lack of people to deliver projects has been widely acknowledged as a key reason for this gap."

She says this creates exciting opportunities for school leavers and those looking for new opportunities.

“The water sector is a great place to work for those interested in giving back to their communities and the environment.”

The latest NPR covers around 90 percent of the population and 42 suppliers. All participants take part on a voluntary basis. The full report and further data is available from www.waternz.org.nz/NationalPerformanceReview.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 