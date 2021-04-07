Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 Workplace Recovery Opens Up Job Opportunities In Healthcare

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 10:54 am
Press Release: Geneva Healthcare

A growing demand for skilled people to care for New Zealand’s aging population is providing job opportunities and new careers for people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

According to stats.govt.nz, 25,000 Kiwis lost their jobs in the December 2020 quarter; 15,000 were women. Māori, Pacific Island and older women were most affected by COVID job losses. And, despite the unemployment rate decreasing to 4.9% in the December 2020 quarter, women have continued to be over-represented with an unemployment rate of 5.4% (compared with 4.5% for men).

General Manager of the training provider MySkill, Anita Guthrie says: “While job-loss is a devastating side-effect of COVID, it does present an opportunity for the healthcare industry to train and employ these women who are now looking for a new job.”

MySkill is a free online training programme that enrolled learners can start and complete anytime, any place they want. The programme, designed by healthcare experts in the industry, is easy to use and suitable for people of all ages. Participants are then helped to find a job and they can continue to earn while they learn new skills and work towards upskilling into other great career opportunities in the fast-growing and stable health sector.

If learners need additional support, the MySkill team connects with them via email or phone to provide end-to-end assistance.

Geneva Healthcare is a proud partner of MySkill, the Home & Community sector’s trusted education experts. For more info on FREE Online Healthcare Training contact Geneva Healthcare.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Geneva Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>

Trade: Govt Keeps International Flights Flying And Airfreight Flowing

The Government has extended support to the aviation sector through to the end of October 2021 to help keep New Zealand connected with trade partners and maintain international passenger services, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 