COVID-19 Workplace Recovery Opens Up Job Opportunities In Healthcare

A growing demand for skilled people to care for New Zealand’s aging population is providing job opportunities and new careers for people who have lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

According to stats.govt.nz, 25,000 Kiwis lost their jobs in the December 2020 quarter; 15,000 were women. Māori, Pacific Island and older women were most affected by COVID job losses. And, despite the unemployment rate decreasing to 4.9% in the December 2020 quarter, women have continued to be over-represented with an unemployment rate of 5.4% (compared with 4.5% for men).

General Manager of the training provider MySkill, Anita Guthrie says: “While job-loss is a devastating side-effect of COVID, it does present an opportunity for the healthcare industry to train and employ these women who are now looking for a new job.”

MySkill is a free online training programme that enrolled learners can start and complete anytime, any place they want. The programme, designed by healthcare experts in the industry, is easy to use and suitable for people of all ages. Participants are then helped to find a job and they can continue to earn while they learn new skills and work towards upskilling into other great career opportunities in the fast-growing and stable health sector.

If learners need additional support, the MySkill team connects with them via email or phone to provide end-to-end assistance.

Geneva Healthcare is a proud partner of MySkill, the Home & Community sector’s trusted education experts. For more info on FREE Online Healthcare Training contact Geneva Healthcare.

