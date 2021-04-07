Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Harraways & Whānau Āwhina Plunket Celebrate Mums

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: Harraways Ltd

Harraways and Whānau Āwhina Plunket continue their collaboration as they celebrate Mother’s Day together during this year’s annual Plunket Mother’s Day Celebration during the weekend of 8th and 9th May.

These two homegrown, heritage brands collectively strive to support Kiwis’ wellbeing. This year the Mother’s Day celebration includes a Fun Run and the ultimate Mother’s Day treat - breakfast in bed!

The Mother’s Day Fun Run is a chance for families to put on their running, or walking, shoes and get their endorphins pumping together! Last year, Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s annual Mother’s Day Fun Run looked a bit different by going virtual during the height of the pandemic. This year the Mother’s Day Fun Run is back with families all over the country expected to participate. They can choose their distance: 2km; 5km or 10km and the event remains virtual, running across four weeks, allowing time for families to participate and help raise funds for Plunket.

The Fun Run works as a fundraiser supporting the amazing services Whānau Āwhina Plunket offers within our communities. Each participant donates to Whānau Āwhina Plunket via a registration fee of $25 per family, and in return receives a breakfast in bed pack including Harraways oats, oat pancake recipe and beautiful skin care products from Living Nature.

All registrations have the chance to enter the ‘Ultimate Breakfast in Bed’ competition. Entrants have two ways to enter. They can either take a photo of their mum or themselves on their run and post it on their own Facebook, or Instagram page with the hashtag #plunketmothersday2021

Or they can build the ultimate oat pancake platter for mum using the recipe provided, or their own version of it. Take a photo and post it to their own Facebook, or Instagram page with the hashtag #harrawayspancakeplatter2021

The winning mum receives an incredible prize pack including a Harraways hamper with everything you need to create the ultimate BreakFEAST in Bed, a brand-new bed with all the trimmings, including nightwear and skincare products!

Join in and spread the love this May for Mum with Plunket and Harraways!

URL link www.raiseabundle.org.nz

