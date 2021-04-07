Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

More Calls For Ports Of Auckland CEO's Resignation

Wednesday, 7 April 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

Three more community leaders have added their names to the call for the resignation of Ports of Auckland CEO, Tony Gibson, in light of the damning Health and Safety report released prior to Easter.

Tau Henare, Shane Te Pou and Robert Reid will deliver a letter to the POAL Offices on Fergusson Wharf at 10.00am on Thursday 8 April 2021. Media are welcome to attend.

A written statement from the trio follows:

"In a three-year period, two port workers lost their lives due to accidents on the wharves, a speeding pilot boat accidentally struck and killed an ocean swimmer and numerous near misses and other accidents have been reported."

"This is an appalling safety record and it beggars belief that Tony Gibson has said that he was unaware or many of the issues raised but will stay on to put things right."

"We are not the kind of people who call on people to resign for trivial mistakes - the report has found systemic health and safety failings at the Ports of Auckland, and if Tony Gibson was unaware of these as CEO, it is all the more reason for him to resign."

"It’s obvious that Mayor Phil Goff, a number of councillors and the Maritime Union have no confidence in Tony Gibson."

"It seems Auckland Council have no say in the CEO of a company that they are a 100% owner of."

"If this is the case then Council-appointed chair of POAL (Ports of Auckland Ltd), Bill Osborne, must take the decision to ask Tony Gibson to resign."

"If Bill Osborne refuses to do this, then Auckland Council must ask for his resignation and replace him with someone committed to the health and safety of its workforce and who is prepared to replace the current CEO with someone who shares these concerns."



FIRST Union





FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.







 
 
 
