New Marina Clarifies Relationship With Forest & Bird

Kennedy Point Boatharbour Limited (KPBL), Director, Kitt Littlejohn says; “The company would like to clarify any misunderstanding that has arisen from the wording used in a video and written story content that was produced in October 2020 introducing the new Kennedy Point Marina. This content states our organisation will be working with Forest & Bird to create a predator management plan. It was not intended to infer an existing relationship with the Waiheke branch of Forest & Bird.

“The Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society of New Zealand Incorporated was a party to the Environment Court proceedings relating to the marina consent. An outcome of its involvement was condition 118 whereby KPBL offered to prepare and implement a Predator Control & Monitoring Plan in relation to Little Blue Penguins. Under the condition, KPBL offered to provide a draft of the plan to the Society for comment and input before submitting it to the Council and then to review it every five years in consultation with the Society.

"This plan must be prepared and approved prior to the marina opening in late 2022 and so work has not yet begun on it. KPBL has not had any contact with the Society since the Court proceedings.

“Kennedy Point Boatharbour Limited would welcome the opportunity to work in partnership with the local Forest & Bird branch and would value their feedback on the draft predator management plan and subsequent plans based on their knowledge of and passion for the local environment.”

© Scoop Media

