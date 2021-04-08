HP New Zealand’s Application Seeking Authorisation For Resale Price Maintenance In Relation To Its HP Online Stores

Statement of Preliminary Issues released for HP New Zealand’s application seeking authorisation for resale price maintenance in relation to its HP online stores

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from HP New Zealand (HP) seeking authorisation to engage in resale price maintenance (RPM) in relation to its proposed arrangements for its HP online store and prospective HP online marketplace stores.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant authorisation for HP’s proposed RPM arrangements.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed RPM arrangements. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “HP RTP Authorisation” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 22 April 2021.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 10 September 2021. However, this date may change as our investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background

The Commission can authorise RPM if it is satisfied that the RPM conduct will in all the circumstances result, or be likely to result, in such a benefit to the public that the conduct should be permitted.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses an authorisation is available on our website.

