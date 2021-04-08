Travel Bubble: 26% Of Kiwis Planned To Head Down Under

Ahead of the opening of the two way trans-Tasman travel bubble set to launch on 19 April 2021, financial research and comparison site Finder has some stats and commentary available looking at the appetite for international travel from Kiwis and Aussies.

Finder research has revealed that both Australians and New Zealanders are itching to get back on a plane again once international travel is permissible. Please see below for more information.

Stats:

A Finder survey of 2,001 New Zealanders in July 2020 revealed that 26% of Kiwis planned on taking advantage of a travel bubble with Australia when it became available.

Men are especially keen to head over to Australia with 30% planning to take advantage of the bubble compared to 22% of women.

A separate survey of 1,008 Australians in June 2020 revealed that 39% of Aussies – equivalent to 7.6 million people – were planning to book an overseas trip after the travel ban lifts.

At the time of the survey, a further 21% of Aussies said they weren’t interested in travelling internationally until there is a vaccine which is now a reality for more than 840,000 Australians who have now received the vaccine.

Data from Stats NZ shows that prior to COVID-19, the average spend from Aussie visitors was around $2,000 per person.



Commentary and tips from Kevin McHugh, Finder’s Publisher in New Zealand:

“The announcement of the trans-Tasman bubble is an exciting one for both Aussies and Kiwis alike.

“These figures show that the appetite for international travel has been long held by both nations throughout the pandemic.

“While many of us are excited to hop back on a plane and visit our friends across the ditch, the question of “what if...” still hangs over our travel plans.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has outlined three possible responses to cases being detected in Australia which provides some guidance to would-be travellers.

“Nevertheless the pandemic has taught us that it’s important to prepare for the worst case scenario when it comes to travel unfortunately.

“Be sure to make note of refund and cancellation policies for any of your bookings so you’re not left out of pocket in the event of an outbreak.

“It’s a good idea to screenshot these policies when you book in case they change before the time of your stay.

“Depending on your policy, taking out travel insurance can be a great way to safeguard your trip against COVID-19 related changes.

“Some travel insurers like AA Insurance and CoverMore do cover some COVID-19-related events, so it’s worth comparing your insurance options before stepping on the plane.”

© Scoop Media

