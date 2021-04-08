Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Radiance Goes Carbon Friendly With CarbonClick Partnership

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 11:32 am
Press Release: CarbonClick

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 7 April 2021: Radiance has announced today that their supplement range is now a Climate Friendly brand thanks to partnering with CarbonClick. Radiance is the first company that has signed up as a Climate Friendly brand with CarbonClick, and can therefore proudly offer their customers an environmentally friendly product.

Radiance is a New Zealand based company that has offered natural supplements to Kiwi families for over 30 years. They have over 70 products in their range that can be purchased at health stores and pharmacies across the country. Radiance’s sustainability strategy includes environmentally friendly packaging, natural ingredients and through their partnership with CarbonClick they now offer a carbon friendly product through carbon offsets. This partnership is a firm and positive step towards increased sustainability in the packaged products space.

“At Radiance, we focus on reducing our impact on the environment and being a better choice for our consumers. This can be seen in our recyclable aluminium tins which saves over 480,000 plastic bottles each year from being manufactured and entering the environment. In addition, partnering with CarbonClick ensures that we offset some of our carbon emissions. We are committed to consistently improving as a business to continue producing quality products that are great for kiwis and the environment”, says Kylie Fordyce, Head of Marketing, PharmaCare NZ.

CarbonClick worked with Radiance to identify the footprint of their product lifecycle, CarbonClick then added an offset margin to make the product Climate Friendly. CarbonClick uses certified Gold Standard offsets to reduce the climate impact of retail through ethical, fully traceable reforestation and renewable energy projects, which includes regeneration of native forests in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

“Radiance does an amazing job looking after people’s health – and combined with CarbonClick’s efforts of looking after the planet’s health – we quickly saw our partnership as a perfect fit. Because carbon offsetting helps support local and global projects, Radiance’s customers will see that by choosing to purchase a carbon friendly product that looks after both their and the planet’s health, their purchase will have wider social and environmental impacts far beyond the carbon component. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Radiance for taking a leadership position in their industry and the first New Zealand company to sign up as a Climate Friendly brand,” says Dave Rouse, CEO, CarbonClick.

CarbonClick helps tackle climate change for a sustainable and healthy planet. CarbonClick uses a portfolio of New Zealand and international offset projects for its carbon offsetting needs, and provides full transparency. Radiance customers can see the positive environmental impacts of their purchases here: https://radiance.carbon.click/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CarbonClick on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>


Tourism Futures Taskforce: Report Offers New Future Of Tourism

The Tourism Futures Taskforce Report, We Are Aotearoa , lays out how the tourism system could change to for a better and sustainable tourism future, Taskforce co-Chairs Steve Chadwick and Grant Webster said today. “We formed the Taskforce at the request ... More>>


LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

Art: Banksy Original Sells For Record NZ Price

March 30, 2021 An original and rare piece of art by secretive British street artist Banksy has sold at auction in Auckland for $1.7 million, making it the most expensive work by a contemporary artist ever sold in the country. Keep It Real had been predicted ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 