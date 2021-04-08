Radiance Goes Carbon Friendly With CarbonClick Partnership

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, 7 April 2021: Radiance has announced today that their supplement range is now a Climate Friendly brand thanks to partnering with CarbonClick. Radiance is the first company that has signed up as a Climate Friendly brand with CarbonClick, and can therefore proudly offer their customers an environmentally friendly product.

Radiance is a New Zealand based company that has offered natural supplements to Kiwi families for over 30 years. They have over 70 products in their range that can be purchased at health stores and pharmacies across the country. Radiance’s sustainability strategy includes environmentally friendly packaging, natural ingredients and through their partnership with CarbonClick they now offer a carbon friendly product through carbon offsets. This partnership is a firm and positive step towards increased sustainability in the packaged products space.

“At Radiance, we focus on reducing our impact on the environment and being a better choice for our consumers. This can be seen in our recyclable aluminium tins which saves over 480,000 plastic bottles each year from being manufactured and entering the environment. In addition, partnering with CarbonClick ensures that we offset some of our carbon emissions. We are committed to consistently improving as a business to continue producing quality products that are great for kiwis and the environment”, says Kylie Fordyce, Head of Marketing, PharmaCare NZ.

CarbonClick worked with Radiance to identify the footprint of their product lifecycle, CarbonClick then added an offset margin to make the product Climate Friendly. CarbonClick uses certified Gold Standard offsets to reduce the climate impact of retail through ethical, fully traceable reforestation and renewable energy projects, which includes regeneration of native forests in Kaikoura, New Zealand.

“Radiance does an amazing job looking after people’s health – and combined with CarbonClick’s efforts of looking after the planet’s health – we quickly saw our partnership as a perfect fit. Because carbon offsetting helps support local and global projects, Radiance’s customers will see that by choosing to purchase a carbon friendly product that looks after both their and the planet’s health, their purchase will have wider social and environmental impacts far beyond the carbon component. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Radiance for taking a leadership position in their industry and the first New Zealand company to sign up as a Climate Friendly brand,” says Dave Rouse, CEO, CarbonClick.

CarbonClick helps tackle climate change for a sustainable and healthy planet. CarbonClick uses a portfolio of New Zealand and international offset projects for its carbon offsetting needs, and provides full transparency. Radiance customers can see the positive environmental impacts of their purchases here: https://radiance.carbon.click/

