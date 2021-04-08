Bridgewest Ventures New Zealand Appoints Cyrus K. MirsaidiAs An Investment Advisory Partner

Leading investment incubator, Bridgewest Ventures New Zealand (BVNZ), has appointed Cyrus K. Mirsaidi as an Investment Advisory Partner to identify Kiwi companies with products and expertise that have global potential.

Mr Mirsaidi, who is currently chairman and managing partner of Utah-based risk-capital biotech investment company, BioSelective Capital Investments, brings vast experience with a proven track record in recognising high-growth companies with capability to expand on the world stage.

His new position with BVNZ, a globally connected private equity partner in New Zealand’s vibrant high technology ecosystem, enhances the company’s current focus on investing in local companies with commercial products and applications that can be developed globally.

John Robson, General Manager BVNZ, said: “I am thrilled for the opportunity to work closely with Cyrus who has supported the broader Bridgewest team as a trusted advisor on a number of successful deals over the years.”

“His experience, knowledge of our global ecosystem and entrepreneurial drive will be invaluable as we continue to expand our investment activities in New Zealand. We are delighted to be partnering with him.”

Mr Mirsaidi, who is also Director and co-founder at preclinical biopharmaceutical development company BioArdis, said he has always admired Bridgewest’s global, sector-focused, and strategic approach to investing.

“The symbiotic relation their structure has enabled between the CEO/entrepreneur and its Board of Directors is exceptional. No one in the industry can match that unified alignment of purpose.

“I’m very excited to collaborate with the talented team of professionals at BVNZ and support its focus on New Zealand’s truly promising high-tech talent, ambition, and human capital.”

His experience and expertise is highlighted by the many key roles he has held at BioDuro-Sundia, the third largest contract research organization in the sector with more than 2,200 employees in 10 facilities across seven cities and three countries.

He oversaw the company’s rapid expansion over five years including BioDuro’s merger with Formex, LLC, where Mr Mirsaidi also served as CEO and consolidated the BioDuro brand to form a Contract Research Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) with a global footprint in the US and China.

In 2019, BioDuro secured key investment from a global growth capital PE firm for continued expansion which resulted in the acquisition of Sundia. Mr Mirsaidi managed the companies’ integration through to the end of 2020 and oversaw the transition to a new CEO in February 2021.

Saum Vahdat, Managing Partner at BVNZ said, the sort of expertise and experience Mr Mirsaidi brings further expands BVNZ’s commitment in New Zealand.

“The addition of Cyrus as a dedicated Investment Advisory Partner is exciting news that reinforces our presence and capability as an impactful investor in New Zealand.”

BVNZ will strengthen its local position further with a number of strategic partnerships that are set to be announced soon.

The firm has been deploying capital in New Zealand and recent investments by BVNZ’s team include two AI focused software ventures, OpsCentral and 360Testing, which were funded in February.

BVNZ is also in the final stages of negotiations for a hardware sensor and IoT focused AI venture and a number of targets in the drug and medtech sectors.

About Bridgewest Ventures New Zealand

Bridgewest Ventures is part of the Bridgewest Group, a US-based investment company, which also operates a Technology Incubator in San Diego, California. Bridgewest has been successful in its ability to incubate and launch major global innovation-led companies and intends to leverage this experience to replicate the same successful model in New Zealand. Bridgewest’s deep technology experience is wide-ranging and includes UAV technology, IoT and semiconductor, AI and software development, as well as drug discovery and deep research into health technology. It intends to leverage its connections, international reach, and commercialisation experience to transform New Zealand opportunities into world-class companies.

