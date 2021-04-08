Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Daifuku Launches Into Modernisation Of New Zealand Post's Major Processing Facilities

Thursday, 8 April 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Daifuku

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daifuku, recognised as the No. 1 material handling provider worldwide*, has been selected by New Zealand Post (NZ Post) to deliver the single largest material handling investment program within New Zealand in recent history.

Commencing in September 2021, the project will be staged across three of NZ Post's largest processing facilities – at the new Christchurch Processing Centre, Wellington Super Depot, and the Auckland Processing Centre, totalling a footprint of 70,000m2.

The modernised facilities will see the implementation of automated packet and parcel sortation, along with advanced inbound processing and automatic singulation technology, accelerating NZ Post's ability to deliver faster processing speeds; and increasing their existing regional delivery capabilities.

NZ Post has experienced unprecedented volumes in parcels over the last 12 months, processing volumes originally forecasted for 2023. The enhancements delivered over the next two years will future proof the nation's essential service.

"Our latest eCommerce Spotlight shows that New Zealanders spent more than a billion dollars more online last year than the year before, and that the way people shop has changed for good. This investment in our network will help set us up to be more efficient and continue to meet our customers' needs, while also helping New Zealand businesses grow," NZ Post Chief Transformation Officer Janet Selwood says.

Cory Saunders, Executive General Manager, Intralogistics - Daifuku Oceania, commented, "This is a milestone project for Daifuku to work with New Zealand's premier parcel and post carrier, and be involved in what is one of the largest automated material handling programs to be undertaken within New Zealand."

"Fundamental to the project is to provide New Zealand Post with increased visibility and tracking throughout their network to ensure greater efficiency and reliability. Also critical to the program is supporting their commitment to being carbon neutral from 2030. To achieve this, the usage of sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology has been a high consideration throughout planning and production."

Due to be completed in early 2023, the extensive project will see NZ Post implement some of the world's leading technology across their three facilities, providing increased capabilities and capacity across their network.

*Modern Materials Handling

