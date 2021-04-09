Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwiness Tours Launch Stag & Hen’s Do Tours

Friday, 9 April 2021, 9:10 am
Press Release: Kiwiness Tours

Matakana-based tour operator, Kiwiness Tours are launching their new service which offers custom tours for stag and hen’s parties.

Over the past three years, Kiwiness Tours have been providing day tours around the Matakana Coast, showcasing the best the region has to offer. Popular stop-offs include tastings at some of the regions most renowned wineries, brewery tours at 8-wired, and lunch at the popular sawmill brewery.

Kiwiness owner and lead tour guide, Vanessa Wards, believes that this new tour offering will prove popular in a region which has seen a significant boost in popularity over recent years.

“The cat’s well and truly out of the bag”, jokes Vannessa. “What was once a collection of sleepy seaside settlements has now exploded into a popular holiday destination”.

Vanessa is born and raised in the region and has long-standing relationships with many of the vineyard’s owners, breweries, and eateries that her tour frequents. With Matakana and Omaha already well known among Aucklanders, she believes the area makes the perfect day trip for those celebrating Auckland stags do and hen’s parties.

“I think people are getting a bit tired of the more cliché Auckland hen’s do and stag activities”, says Vanessa. “Our tours offer something a bit different”.

Kiwiness stag and hen’s tours can be customised to the tastes and expectations of the participants. Past tours have included beach games, wine tastings, brewery tours and plenty of delicious food.

“I love putting together tours which cater to the individual preferences of my attendees”, says Ness. “No two tours are ever the same!”

For those struggling with stag or hen’s do ideas Kiwiness tours can help. Simply fill out the contact form on their website, tell them a bit about the kind of activities you are interested in and Vanessa will put together an unforgettable tour for the bride or groom-to-be.

“Planning a stag or hen’s do is a lot of admin”, acknowledges Vanessa. “Coordinating a large group of people can be difficult at the best of times. Throw a few wine or beers in the mix and things get a lot trickier. Our Tours take the stress out of planning stag and hen’s parties, safely shuttling you around some awesome activities set against the idyllic Matakana Coast”.

Kiwiness Tours hen and stag do tours can be booked via their website.

