The Importance Of Using Specialist Builders For Villa Renovations

Friday, 9 April 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: DEC Construction

It is safe to say, New Zealand has a love affair with the classic villa. An iconic part of NZ history the villa is a mainstay of city streets up and down the country. While these character homes are built solid, with a high level of workmanship, there inevitably comes a time when they need to be restored and renovated.

Today, it is commonplace to undertake renovations which modernize and improve the livability of the villa. However, it is important these stay true to the original design and integrity of the building.

“The key is to maintain the original charm of the home while adding subtle changes that significantly enhance spaces”, says Auckland villa renovation specialist, Darren Ettritch. “Alterations need to be done in ways that do not retract from the character aesthetic”.

Ettritch has transformed dozens of villas throughout the Auckland region through his Auckland building company, DEC Construction. He recommends alteration such as, adding skylights to improve natural lighting, opening up living spaces, modernizing kitchen and bathrooms and restoring exteriors.

Villa restoration and restoration is quite a different skill set to contemporary building, therefore, it requires a builder who is experienced in such alterations.

“You definitely need an eye for it”, explains Ettritch. “You need to work diligently and, where possible, maintain the original parts and ornate detailing which makes these homes so unique.”

Another common mistake people make when renovating their bungalow is over-modernisation of both interior and exterior. This compromises the characteristics of what makes villas so attractive and ultimately turns these traditional homes into modern homes.

Ettritch recommends a considered approach. “Before jumping into a villa reno, take the time to consider how your alterations will work in with the original design. Changes must work cohesively with the original, not completely transform the home”.

