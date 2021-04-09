Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Samsung Launches ‘iTest’ To Let Users Sample The Other Side

Friday, 9 April 2021, 3:24 pm
Press Release: Samsung

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has this week unveiled an innovative new mobile platform that allows mobile phone users to test drive a Samsung without changing phones.

Dubbed ‘iTest’, the platform lets non-Android users navigate the Samsung operating system via a web app that mimics Samsung’s operating system. Once the experience is launched, users are prompted to explore all of the apps and features in an interactive simulation of a Samsung Galaxy device.

The iTest allows users to see what they’re missing out on in a no risk environment says John Alexander, Marketing Manager Flagship Mobile at Samsung NZ.

“We know that the idea of switching to a new operating system can be daunting for many mobile users. iTest was designed to give consumers a taste of Samsung, without changing phones. While we can’t replicate every function and feature, the experience enables users to explore a range of apps and settings from phone and messaging apps to the Galaxy Store,” Alexander says.

To guide non-Samsung users through the journey, iTest is designed to be interactive with tips and content that entertain people as they navigate the experience. Users can explore a number of experiences including a camera tutorial, the ability to change themes and even receive text messages that hint at features to check out.

To learn more, and to test the experience, visit iTest.nz.

