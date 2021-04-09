Samsung Launches ‘iTest’ To Let Users Sample The Other Side

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has this week unveiled an innovative new mobile platform that allows mobile phone users to test drive a Samsung without changing phones.

Dubbed ‘iTest’, the platform lets non-Android users navigate the Samsung operating system via a web app that mimics Samsung’s operating system. Once the experience is launched, users are prompted to explore all of the apps and features in an interactive simulation of a Samsung Galaxy device.

The iTest allows users to see what they’re missing out on in a no risk environment says John Alexander, Marketing Manager Flagship Mobile at Samsung NZ.

“We know that the idea of switching to a new operating system can be daunting for many mobile users. iTest was designed to give consumers a taste of Samsung, without changing phones. While we can’t replicate every function and feature, the experience enables users to explore a range of apps and settings from phone and messaging apps to the Galaxy Store,” Alexander says.

To guide non-Samsung users through the journey, iTest is designed to be interactive with tips and content that entertain people as they navigate the experience. Users can explore a number of experiences including a camera tutorial, the ability to change themes and even receive text messages that hint at features to check out.

To learn more, and to test the experience, visit iTest.nz.

