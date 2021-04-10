Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Who Ate All The Pies Unveils New Website Showcasing The Best Pies In Dunedin Made With A Little Bit Of Love

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 5:56 am
Press Release: Who Ate All The Pies

Are you looking for the best pie maker in Dunedin? Visit the newly launched website www.whoateallthepies.co.nz and find out more about the pies that tickle the taste buds.

Who Ate All The Pies started in July 2008 from a corner shop bakery. With the family’s mortgage deposit, Steven Turner has created the best pies in Dunedin. Using fresh New Zealand ingredients, Steven was inspired by English traditions in making the greatest handmade pies. From being world-famous at the Otago Farmers Market, people started queuing up and ordering, pie by pie to batches. “Easy as pie” is not their motto, as they continue to quest for perfection in making pies that every pie-loving folks would love.

The website focuses on three main areas: buy pies; wholesale; and stockists.

Buy Pies

Whether just for yourself, for the family or for everyone at work, family-size and single pies are available for direct orders online. Who Ate All The Pies has a wide range of meat flavours including the classic English pork pies, plus vegetarian options to cater for everyone’s dietary requirements. Order now and it will be delivered directly at your door.

Wholesale

Stock traditional pies from Who Ate All The Pies in your cafe, deli or shop. Traditional pies that look great and taste better can now be ordered wholesale. From the old-fashioned steak and kidney to the historic Cornish Pasty, whatever pies you are looking to sell, the best pie maker in Dunedin can help you.

Stockists

Who Ate All The Pies is always near you. The gourmet pies can be found at independent shops, service stations, supermarkets across the country. Each pie is ready to take home, heat and eat. If you can’t find any nearby, suggest it to the store manager or let Who Ate All The Pies know.

Who Ate All The Pies is based in Dunedin but take orders online and delivers across New Zealand.

For more information on the available pies made by Who Ate All The Pies, go to: www.whoateallthepies.co.nz.

