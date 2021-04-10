Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Handmade To PUREfection: Domino's Teams Up With PURE New Zealand Ice Cream

Saturday, 10 April 2021, 6:02 am
Press Release: Domino's Pizza

In very cool news, Domino’s is proud to announce the inside scoop that the company has teamed up with the folks at PURE New Zealand Ice Cream, adding their locally made award-winning ice cream to the Domino’s menu.

“We are very excited about the addition of PURE New Zealand Ice Cream to our menu. They are a wonderful New Zealand company made up of people who are as passionate about their handmade product as we are,” says Cameron Toomey, Domino’s New Zealand General Manager.

PURE New Zealand Ice Cream is an Award Winning, handcrafted artisan ice cream created PURELY in Wanaka, New Zealand. The team use locally produced and carefully selected ingredients to create their intense and original flavours.

“PURE New Zealand Ice Cream was introduced to us by one of our local store owners. Once we tried it and heard about their brand story we were hooked,” says Toomey.

Like Domino’s, PURE New Zealand Ice Cream uses high quality ingredients in their products resulting in the company winning 55 awards for their ice cream since the company began in 2011.

“We couldn’t believe it when we were approached by Domino’s,” says Brian Thomas, Commercial and Finance Director at PURE New Zealand Ice Cream.

“It’s been a challenging year with the borders closing. We supply a large number of businesses in the hospitality and tourism channels, so when the borders closed a lot of this business slowed. It’s fair to say, being able to work with a company like Domino’s has been a shot in the arm for PURE.

“It’s important to us that Domino’s shares many of the values that we do. Their stores are locally owned and they have a focus on using quality ingredients and handmade dough for their pizzas,” says Anna Howard, Director and Head of PURE’s Production

PURE New Zealand Ice Cream is now available through Domino’s stores nationwide in a 110ml individual tub from $3.99 pick-up. Customers can choose from 3 delicious flavours: Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream or PURE’s multi award-winning Boysenberry Gelato.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Domino's Pizza on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 