Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Whanganui’s Landmark Braeburn Accommodation House Goes Up For Sale

Monday, 12 April 2021, 10:02 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A landmark Tudor-style accommodation house overlooking central Whanganui from a commanding hillside site has been put on the open market for the first time in over 60 years.

Built in 1915 as the Braeburn Hotel, and now known as the upmarket Braeburn Apartments, the three-storey heritage-listed building at 15 Putiki Drive is a prominent feature rising over the Whanganui River from the slopes of Durie Hill.

Originally constructed for a syndicate of journalists – John Ball, James Inkster and a Mr Younge – the ornately decorated structure was considered one of the most imposing private hotels in the country and quickly built up an influential clientele.

The original wooden verandas were built to resemble a ship’s decking facing across the river and out to the Tasman Sea. The interior was adorned with decorative ceilings, half-panelled walls of heart rimu, wide staircases, a grand entrance foyer, elegant dining room and a long conservatory filled with hanging plants and flowers.

Extended in 1923, the building was used by the army during World War 2 as a tactical school and later converted and operated as flats by successive owners.

In 1987 the property was bought privately by its current owners, brothers Brad and Mel L’Huillier, who made it their home while spending years restoring it to its former glory as a prestigious accommodation house.

With the owners now retiring to pursue other interests, the freehold property at 15 Putiki Drive is being marketed for sale by tender closing on Friday 30 April, through Bayleys Whanganui and Bayleys Palmerston North.


Salespeople Lewis Townshend and Jordan Davis said Braeburn Apartments today specialised in quality rental accommodation for single professionals and retirees.

Mr Townshend said the property was fully tenanted and currently generated annual net income of approximately $150,000 from 20 apartments.

“The strength of demand for these apartments is reflected in the long average lease tenure of around seven years, and there is always a waiting list for future residents,” Mr Townshend said.

“Fully-occupied with mostly long-standing tenants, this residential accommodation house represents an easily managed investment. Recent growth in the rental market suggests there could be significant income upside for new owners.”


Mr Townshend said the extensively refurbished historic building of some 1,860 square metres sat on approximately 2,508 square metres of land, with secure off-street parking for 12 vehicles plus garaging for eight more.

“The site offers a range of premium accommodation options, with eight two-bedroom, nine one-bedroom and three bedsit apartments.

“All units are in very good condition throughout, and are tastefully decorated in keeping with the style and period of the building. Each is partially furnished and painted in neutral tones with quality wool carpets,” said Mr Townshend.

Mr Davis said the building was solidly constructed of double-cavity brick and plaster, with rimu joinery, Oregon beams, matai flooring and Decramastic roofing.

“The ceilings have been insulated, there is a monitored fire-alarm system and the property has a current building warrant of fitness.

“The overall condition of the building and gardens is first-class, and the historical significance of the site has been recognised with a Category 2 Heritage New Zealand listing,” said Mr Davis.

The property is zoned Residential Zone A under Whanganui District Council’s district plan, yet lies directly across the river from the central business district a few hundred metres away over the Whanganui City Bridge.

“Thanks to the site’s elevated position on Putiki Drive, residents are treated with sweeping views over the Whanganui River and city and out to sea,” said Mr Davis.

“With the restaurants, cafes and amenities of the city centre just a few minutes’ walk away, it’s little wonder the Braeburn Apartments are among the most desirable residential addresses in town.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Business Travellers Return To The Skies In Record Numbers

After a year of talking to a computer, Kiwis are leaving the office to re-connect with their clients, suppliers, and staff. New figures released by Air New Zealand show domestic business and corporate travel has defied global trends by returning ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

Commerce: House Values Continue To Climb As New Government Measures Announced

The Government’s new initiatives to quell the rocketing housing market were announced last week, just as house prices hit a new high for the end of March. The average value increased 7.8% nationally over the past three-month period, up from the 6.8% ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 