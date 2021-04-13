Maritime NZ Welcomes New Chief Executive

Maritime NZ has appointed senior Ministry of Transport executive Kirstie Hewlett as its new Chief Executive and Director.

Ms Hewlett is currently Deputy Chief Executive, System and Regulatory Design, at the Ministry of Transport, responsible for transport safety, resilience, security, emissions, regulation, and the transport COVID 19 response.

The Chair of Maritime NZ’s Board, Jo Brosnahan, said she was looking forward to Ms Hewlett continuing the strong progress the organisation had made as a leading regulatory, compliance and response organisation. Ms Hewlett replaces Keith Manch, who left in February to become Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Authority. She will begin her role with Maritime NZ at the end of May.

She has previously held a range of senior leadership roles in WorkSafe NZ, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and the Ministry of Economic Development.

Her career has included extensive health and safety, labour market, and financial sector reforms, establishing WorkSafe NZ and the build of new functions within the regulator, design of the Ultra-Fast Broadband initiative, and work on improving regulatory frameworks and systems in the public sector.

Ms Brosnahan also thanked Acting Director Nigel Clifford for his leadership of the organisation while the new Director was appointed.



© Scoop Media

