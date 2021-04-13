Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ Reminds Landlords And Property Managers – Less Than 3 Months Until Next Healthy Homes Standards Deadline

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 11:31 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today issued a reminder to all landlords and property managers that there is now less than 3 months remaining until the next deadline for the Healthy Homes Standards on 1 July 2021.

The Tenancy Services website states* that from 1 July 2021, private landlords must ensure their rental properties comply with the Healthy Homes Standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy. From the same date, all boarding houses except Kāinga Ora (formerly Housing New Zealand) and Community Housing Provider boarding house tenancies must comply with the Healthy Homes Standards.

REINZ has been working with members over the last two years to ensure that they are ready for the various Healthy Homes Standards deadlines.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: “We have been encouraging our members to work with their clients/landlords to ensure that all the Healthy Homes Standards have been worked towards over the last couple years, as we know from past experience that if it is left until the last minute, it can create a bottle neck of work before the final deadline.

“In different regions of New Zealand, there can be variations in the time to supply and fit items such as heat pumps etc., therefore, REINZ encourages all landlords to be proactive and move sooner, rather than later, in terms of ensuring their rental properties meet the deadlines.

“COVID-19 and the various lockdowns have impacted the timeline slightly, but we continue to encourage individuals to not leave it to the last minute. There has been a good amount of time to prepare, so with such long lead in times, we know the Tenancy Tribunal is likely to take a firm approach with those who don’t meet the deadline in time,” she continues.

“The expected cost for a heat pump unit and install can range from around $2,000 through to around $4,500, whereas the fine for non-compliance is $7,200. So, it is more economical to comply than risk being fined,” concludes Alexander.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 