Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Perceptive And Paymark Launch Ada

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Leading customer insights agency, Perceptive, and New Zealand’s original fintech startup, Paymark, are excited to launch Ada, a new tool that offers unprecedented insights as to how New Zealanders spend their money.

Ada combines Paymark’s EFTPOS transaction data — the largest of its kind in New Zealand with over 1 billion transactions a year — with Perceptive’s data science and visualisation capabilities to create a powerful business intelligence tool.

This new service offering produces comprehensive customer intelligence and builds a complete picture of what drives customer outcomes by using transactional data.

‘We are thrilled to be launching this product,’ says Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive. ‘Ada will provide companies access to fascinating data and intel to help them gain a complete picture of customers’ spending behaviours. This will allow them to make smarter, better-informed decisions about the way they operate.’

‘Companies will be able to explore and analyse how customers spend with their brand, in their brand category, and in the macro environment with Ada’s visual, self-service dashboard. It can unlock customer transactional data at a regional level and we can provide bespoke filters to give businesses access to any specific segment of intel they need,’ says Daniel.

‘We know Perceptive’s insights and analysis combined with our data will add a new layer to customer understanding. With it, businesses can gain a complete picture of their customers, including a deeper understanding of retention and acquisition, and the impact and procurement of customer loyalty,’ says Ella Obreja Head of CX and Data Innovation at Paymark. ‘These new insights will be invaluable to businesses and we are very excited to be working with Perceptive on this new and unique offering.’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 