Trifecta Win At RAEWARDS For Perceptive

Leading customer insights agency, Perceptive, has won a trifecta of awards at the 2021 RAEWARDS, held at FISH at the Hilton, Auckland on April 9th.

Perceptive came away from the evening with a platinum award for their data science and strategy work with Xero in the Business to Business category; a second platinum award in the Media category for their Burger King App project; and a gold award in the Consumer Services category for their customer intelligence work done alongside Contact Energy.

When reflecting on the Burger King entry, which grew app revenue by 90%, the 2021 RAEAWARDS judges said, “Tapping the wealth of information captured about Burger King’s Mobile App users required adding other data and a lot of modelling from Perceptive. The results were clearly worth it with actionable insights achieved. A great example of a research agency contributing at a strategic and operational level improving organisational capabilities and outcomes."

The RAEAWARDS are New Zealand's only research awards and recognise effective research, data and insights generation. This year marks the 21st year of the awards since its inaugural event in 2000 and saw 54 entries across 10 categories.

"The awards secured last Friday are a fantastic result and testament to the team’s hard work and ingenuity," says Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive. "I’m continually inspired by the talent our team displays for all of our clients every single day. It is pretty special to be independently recognised for award-winning work—and to reflect on the incredible impact it has for our clients."

