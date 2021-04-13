Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trifecta Win At RAEWARDS For Perceptive

Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Perceptive

Leading customer insights agency, Perceptive, has won a trifecta of awards at the 2021 RAEWARDS, held at FISH at the Hilton, Auckland on April 9th.

Perceptive came away from the evening with a platinum award for their data science and strategy work with Xero in the Business to Business category; a second platinum award in the Media category for their Burger King App project; and a gold award in the Consumer Services category for their customer intelligence work done alongside Contact Energy.

When reflecting on the Burger King entry, which grew app revenue by 90%, the 2021 RAEAWARDS judges said, “Tapping the wealth of information captured about Burger King’s Mobile App users required adding other data and a lot of modelling from Perceptive. The results were clearly worth it with actionable insights achieved. A great example of a research agency contributing at a strategic and operational level improving organisational capabilities and outcomes."

The RAEAWARDS are New Zealand's only research awards and recognise effective research, data and insights generation. This year marks the 21st year of the awards since its inaugural event in 2000 and saw 54 entries across 10 categories.

"The awards secured last Friday are a fantastic result and testament to the team’s hard work and ingenuity," says Daniel Shaw, Managing Director at Perceptive. "I’m continually inspired by the talent our team displays for all of our clients every single day. It is pretty special to be independently recognised for award-winning work—and to reflect on the incredible impact it has for our clients."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Perceptive on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 