Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Low Rates For Longer Create Once In A Lifetime Opportunity – C21FNZ

Wednesday, 14 April 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Century 21

The Reserve Bank’s confirmation today that it’s holding the Official Cash Rate at 0.25% is great news for household borrowers with plenty of avenues to secure a mortgage still in existence, says a leading financier.

“While the OCR is expected to remain low for some time, the talk now is when will interest rates go up, not if. This is reinforced by some banks currently pushing very sharp rates on four and five-year terms such as 2.89% and 2.99% which are increasingly tempting for homeowners,” says Julius Capilitan, Managing Director of Century 21 Financial New Zealand.

“Don’t let commentators tell you interest rates are low but it’s impossible for many to borrow. Not true. Banks are set to really start jostling for market share, both in the commercial and residential sectors. What’s more, banks are making a big shift to accommodate first-home buyers. Hence, we are seeing more incentives such as higher cash-back amounts being offered,” he says.

While stories have been aplenty of mainstream banks making impossibly high hurdles to secure a mortgage, the entry for many borrowers remains achievable, particularly as people head to more flexible non-bank lenders, he says.

“Often first-home buyers get rejected by the big banks because they don’t quite meet the servicing requirements, or they might not have a 20% deposit. However, there remains plenty of can-do lenders who are prepared to back good people, do the running around, and secure an even lower interest rate,” says the Century 21 financier.

He says with everything getting harder when it comes to higher deposit requirements, tougher scrutiny on the self-employed, capital gains on investment properties, it’s easy for borrowers to become despondent. However there remains plenty of money to lend and while interest rates remain so low, Kiwis should act on this once in a lifetime opportunity.

Julius Capilitan says with an array of disincentives now at play for residential property investors and landlords, many ‘mum and dad’ investors are actively considering commercial property.

“We’re seeing asset-rich loans achieved with ease. That is someone who can stump up with say half of the money or more. As long as the rent services the mortgage, then the financial assessment can be less, there’s often no barrier on age, and the commercial interest rate can be low – when dealing with the likes of retirees,” he says.

Likewise, he says, high-income loans can still be easily achieved as can construction loans when clients can leverage development projects against freehold land and other assets.

Century 21 Financial works with the big retail banks, smaller banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. It offers a full range of financial and mortgage broking services, with Century 21 real estate offices nationwide also referring clients for financial advice and lending.

“Century 21 Financial certainly strengthens our company’s proposition in real estate. Julius and his team are working closely with our franchises, delivering on the property ownership dream for many Kiwis,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

www.century21financial.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: Auckland Population May Hit 2 Million In Early 2030s

Auckland’s population may rise from about 1.7 million currently to 2 million by early next decade, Stats NZ said today. “Auckland will likely have the highest average annual growth of New Zealand’s 16 regions over the next 30 years, from ... More>>


Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

LPG Association: Renewable LPG Achieves Emissions Budgets With No Need To Ban New LPG Connections

Renewable LPG can supply New Zealand’s LPG needs and achieve the emissions reductions proposed by the Climate Commission without the need to ban new connections, a new study shows. The investigation, by leading consultancy Worley, was prepared for the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 