Bell Gully Named 5-star Employment Firm In Independent Research

Bell Gully is delighted to have received 5-star accreditation in HRD New Zealand's 5-Star Employment Law Firms report 2021.

The report is the culmination of a survey of HR professionals and employment lawyers across New Zealand, with firms rated on their quality of work, specialist expertise and overall client service.

“As New Zealand's business climate changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's top employment law firms are keeping their fingers on the pulse of organisations that are confronting new workplace challenges. Concerns in the past 12 months have ranged from employee health, safety and wellbeing to corporate restructuring and downsizing," the survey noted.

Led by partners Tim Clarke, Rachael Brown and Liz Coats, Bell Gully's employment team continues to support clients on a variety of challenges, including advi­ce on the Government's announcements and COVID-19 ­support packages, leave and holiday pay entitlements, employment restructurings and dismissals and advice regarding engagement with unions.



Partner Tim Clarke: “The team is proud to receive this accolade, particularly given the feedback from industry. We remain focussed on ensuring our clients are able to respond to changing market conditions, are compliant with regulations and are aware of the ongoing proposed changes to employment law."

Bell Gully's employment team also continues to add significant depth and experience. Over the past 12 months, the team has welcomed senior associate Andrea Pazin as well as Sarah McFetridge, who joined the firm as a senior solicitor in mid-2020 and was promoted to senior associate in January 2021.

