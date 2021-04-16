Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A One Stop Shop Summit Will Feature Best Hospitality And Chefs Have To Offer

Friday, 16 April 2021, 11:08 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality NZ and NZChefs Association are to host the inaugural New Zealand Hospitality Summit and trade show in September this year.

It will be an opportunity for the industry to connect and for both organisations to showcase not only the best of what they have to offer and key learnings from a tough 18 months, but more importantly what the future of hospitality could look like.

The three-day summit, which will be held in Auckland at the Trusts Arena in Henderson, from 7-9 September, will feature education seminars, a trade show displaying the latest innovation in the industry, a demonstration kitchen, networking lounge, and the NZ Hospitality Championships, featuring both cookery and a range of service elements.

The prestigious Hospitality NZ Awards of Excellence will be announced at a dinner at which the best in the industry will be recognised and celebrated. The menu is promised to take guests on a cultural and culinary journey.

The first keynote speaker confirmed is Danny Myers from the multi-award winning Union Square Hospitality Group, who will share insights and learnings from creating and operating some of New York’s most beloved restaurants, cafes, and bars.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Julie White says the summit will represent the best of the industry, from industry leaders to smaller, artisan suppliers.

“We love working with NZChefs, so when the idea of the summit was floated, they were the natural fit to work together as industry leaders.

“We want to showcase the industry after such a challenging year, and there’s no better way to do that than to throw the doors open so the public can see the best of what member businesses usually offer in the background.

“Hospitality providers and chefs are, by their very nature, both skilled and welcoming, and they want to show they’ve lost none of that manaakitanga during COVID and the lockdowns and, in fact, are pushing on more determined than ever to provide and nourish the needs of people and communities is at the heart of what we do.”

NZChefs Executive Officer Janine Quaid says partnering with Hospitality NZ offers networking and knowledge sharing occasions, bringing together the business and management expertise with the operational teams and showcasing skill and talent.

“Reviving the NZ Hospitality Championships after a two-year hiatus was an opportunity to include a range of other events and activities.

“This will be a veritable one-stop shop. We are truly excited at the prospect of our organisations working together in this space and what this collaboration can mean for our members.”

It’s hoped the summit will become an annual event.

ENDS

For media enquiries, please contact: media@hospitality.org.nz

Hospitality New Zealand National Call Centre
0800 500 503
www.hospitality.org.nz

About Hospitality New Zealand

Hospitality New Zealand is Aotearoa’s leading nationwide hospitality industry association covering commercial accommodation and food and beverage businesses. It is a not for profit organisation, which currently supports over 3,000 members across the country. The association was first formed in 1902 as the United Licensed Victuallers Association, and has consequently been helping New Zealand’s small businesses and communities for over a century.

To find out more, visit www.hospitality.org.nz, or connect with Hospitality New Zealand on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

