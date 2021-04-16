Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tourism But Not As We Know It: Ara Makes A Sustainable Commitment

Friday, 16 April 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd

Ara Institute of Canterbury has just signed up to the Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) ‘Tourism Sustainability Commitment’, a publicly-declared commitment towards the active embrace of sustainable operations in New Zealand.

The Commitment is a natural fit with Ara’s role as one of the South Island’s leading providers of tourism-industry and hospitality management programmes. Just as New Zealand emphasises its ‘clean green’ credentials to overseas markets, Ara graduates are encouraged to enter their professional life with a sound grasp of the concepts and practices that contribute to sustainability in its broadest sense.

Ara also offers New Zealand’s only Masters degree in Sustainable Practice. This is helmed by Dr Allen Hill, who is also actively engaged in the 2020 - 2021 New Zealand Sustainable Development Goals Summit Series. The Summit Series is the third such Series to be organized by New Zealand tertiary institutions, and is this year co-hosted by the University of Canterbury (UC) and Lincoln University, and is supported by Ara Institute of Canterbury, Christchurch City Council (CCC) and Christchurch NZ. The Series comes to a climax this September with the action-focused workshop at UC entitled "Pathways to (Urgent) Action".

Past Ara students who have undertaken a Bachelor of Sustainability and Outdoor Education include Sam Le Marchand, who last year examined circular economies and sustainable practice within selected New Zealand food and beverage businesses. In the course of undertaking a qualitative survey of four organizations, Sam found that all four had incorporated policies and procedures that prioritized environmental sustainability, but also discovered that hospitality’s traditionally tight margins as well as technological and HR barriers can sometimes slow a change towards a better environmental profile.

However, Ara’s hospitality and tourism programmes have all been developed with a focus on sustainability. From the Bachelor of International Tourism and Hospitality Management courses through to the Certificate in Tourism courses, impacts of tourism on the environment, cultural impact of tourism, and the significance of are all core components of the programmes, along with the need to maintain financial sustainability in tourism organisations.

Part of the commitment to sustainability from the department of Hospitality and Service Industries is a focus on the waste associated with food production. All of Ara’s training kitchens have three bins to separate out food, recyclable and rubbish items, with the organic food waste going to an external worm farm. Surrounding the department are a variety of fruit trees and edible plants, including a herb garden and there are four beehives on the roof that produce honey for sale on campus. Packaging for all takeaway food containers has been replaced with compostable or recyclable material.

With the advent of the Commitment, the TIA is clearly hoping to help businesses take tangible steps towards more sustainable operations, claiming that "our Vision is for the New Zealand tourism industry to be ‘leading the world in sustainable tourism." The organisation further states that in order for this to be achievable, all tourism businesses need to be "actively working towards sustainability within their operations".

Specifically, the TSC asks that businesses embody the Māori concepts of kaitiakitanga,manaakitanga and whanaungatanga and put into place a concrete sustainability plan with goals for all 12 of the ‘Commitments’, make measurable progress towards these goals, and share their progress with their communities.

Dr. Michael Shone, who is head of Research at Ara and whose doctoral thesis covered the impacts of tourism in Akaroa, says "By formally signing up to this TIA Tourism Sustainability Commitment, we are signalling our own commitment to the principles which underpin this declaration. This means working together to provides strong benefits the people and places of Aotearoa. This is an important message not only to our learners but also to our communities."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 