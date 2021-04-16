Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

An Economy On The Mend Promises Future Growth For The Out Of Home Industry

Friday, 16 April 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) reports its strongest quarterly revenue performance since Q1 2020, signalling the sectors continued recovery post-Covid-19. The association was pleased to report net media revenue of $26.9 million for Q1 2021, a decline of -8.3% year-on-year and an improvement from a -12.5% decline in Q4.

Digital revenue continues to soar, pulling in $17.9 million this quarter, accounting for 67% of total revenue share for Q1, with March accounting for 70% share of all out of home revenue. This dynamic is a reflection of shortened planning cycles.

The out of home industry is benefiting from an economy in recovery mode following the impacts of Covid 19 felt across the media sector in 2020. The population has adapted to new ways of working, resulting in minimal impact on overall traffic volume as we go in and out of lockdowns. The latest traffic data released by Auckland Transport for 22-28 March showed Auckland traffic volume levels at 102% compared with the same time 2019. All other main Mets have been stable at around 100% since the end of the initial lockdown.

Natasha O'Connor, OOHMAA General Manager, says, "Our audience is back, with slightly different travel patterns as businesses allow greater flexibility working from home, and in hours needed in the office. Kiwis are now comfortable moving in and out of levels, and the impact on traffic volume is minimised each time we yo-yo through the levels. We are seeing good signs that the economy is continuing to recover with all operators reporting strong demand through Q2 and having the Australian bubble open is just another good news story to add to the building business confidence,” said O'Connor.

2021 will see the out of home industry stronger and more united, starting with two new associate members of OOHMAA, Candelic and Reach Media. The two join Omnigraphics, BerrySimons and ICG who are valuable partners to OOHMAA.

Furthering the out of home industry's unification, JCDecaux has recently sold 40% of Calibre to oOh!Media.

 

About OOHMAA (Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa)

OOHMAA (previously OMANZ) is a not-for-profit, professional, cohesive industry body representing key Outdoor Media display companies who collectively contribute approx. 85% of total out of home advertising industry revenue.

OOHMAA's key focus is to educate and raise awareness of the role of Out of Home media within the community, to build and sustain relations with its key stakeholders, to develop best practice industry standards and to provide services to its members.

OOHMAA is governed by a board of directors who are all committed and passionate about raising the profile of out of home advertising in the New Zealand market.

Members of OOHMAA adhere to a Code of Practice and abide by the regulatory frameworks in which they operate. OOHMAA media display members: JCDecaux, oOh! Media, Media5, QMS, Ad-Vantage Media and Bekon Media.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Cartel Conduct Now Punishable By Up To 7 Years’ Jail Time

Cartel conduct can now be punished with a term of imprisonment of up to 7 years, after the Commerce (Criminalisation of Cartels) Amendment Act 2019 came into effect today. Cartel conduct includes price fixing, market allocation and bid rigging (see ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 