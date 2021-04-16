Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern Opens Physical And Virtual Comvita Wellness Lab In World-first Dual Launch

PM Jacinda Ardern smelling the honey scent jar.

Comvita, global market leader in Mānuka honey, was proud to host New Zealand Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern, at celebrations (held earlier today) to mark the official opening of its world-class Comvita Wellness Lab experiential space and virtual store at Auckland’s Viaduct.

As part of the event, the Prime Minister was given the opportunity to experience each carefully-designed element across the Wellness Lab’s rich and unique multi-sensory journey – including leading augmented reality (in-store) and virtual (online) technologies which bring the hive and New Zealand native forest to life for users in stunningly realistic detail.

The Prime Minister was guided through a 30-minute tasting tour inside the Wellness Lab’s boutique 180-degree theatre, showcasing the unique and complex flavour profiles of Comvita’s mono-floral honeys – as an expression both of where they are harvested, and the care and attention paid at every step of their journey to consumers’ homes around the world.

PM Jacinda Ardern with David Banfield, Comvita Group CEO, Brett Hewlett, Chairman and Alan Bougen, Co-founder.

Group CEO of Comvita, David Banfield, says “As someone who shares in Comvita’s immense passion for our friends the bees, and a commitment to creating a world where they can thrive, it was a true privilege to host our Prime Minister to mark the official opening of the Wellness Lab.

“The space is the culmination of many months of planning, and extensive collaboration with experts and local artisans, and so we are incredibly proud to have brought this world-class space to life in Auckland. It’s the first in a series of similar experiences we’ll soon be launching in China and the US – bringing the story of Comvita, and Mānuka honey, to life for consumers around the globe,” adds Banfield.

The new Comvita virtual store can be experienced at www.wellnesslab.comvita.co.nz.

The new Comvita Wellness Lab is located at 139 Quay Street, Viaduct Basin, Auckland.

© Scoop Media

