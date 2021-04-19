Southern Institute Of Technology To Become A Living Wage Employer

The Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) is to become a Living Wage employer with payments backdated to 1 April 2021.

The announcement affects only the small number of staff not already receiving the living wage, but Chair Alison Broad says it represents a significant commitment by SIT to its most important resource – its people.

Although New Zealand’s core public service employees already receive the living wage, that’s not yet the case for all wider state sector workers.

“We have taken this step in clear recognition of the value of the work of our staff,” Ms Broad says.

“As an education leader, we fully support paying at least the living wage for all. The employees who will benefit from this move include our cleaning, custodial and maintenance staff. The Covid pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of the work they do. We are pleased to be able to recognise this through ensuring they receive at least the living wage.”

The living wage is currently $22.10 per hour (rising to $22.75 per hour from September 2021) while the minimum wage is $20 per hour.

