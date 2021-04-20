Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parnell Warehouse For Sale Presents Unique Opportunity On CBD Fringe

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial vacant warehouse with office and showroom for sale on the fringe of Auckland’s central business district is expected to attract keen buyer interest.

The property for sale sits at the lower end of St Georges Bay Road, Parnell, in an area which has rapidly evolved into a fashionable commercial hub housing a number of businesses with a creative and design edge.

Bayleys salesperson James Were said the listing represented a unique opportunity to secure a high-stud, clear-span warehouse within 20 minutes’ walk of Queen Street.

“Warehouses in this location are scarce. Positioned right on the city fringe, moments from the CBD, motorways, public transport hubs and the port, this vacant property will turn heads among owner-occupiers and add-value investors.

“To have a high-quality, versatile property of this nature ready to move into or adapt for optimised value at this location is a truly rare opportunity.”

The property at Unit 1C, 130 St Georges Bay Road, Parnell, is now being marketed for sale by Mr Were and fellow Bayleys salespeople Beterly Pan, Phil Haydock and Stuart Bode.

Sale will be by way of a tender closing on Tuesday 27 April (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Northwest.

Ms Pan said the property consisted of a freehold strata-titled unit of some 1,146 square metres.

“The property contains approximately 217 square metres of office and showroom space fronting onto St Georges Bay Road. This is housed within the ground floor of a four-storey building,” said Ms Pan.


“The warehouse of just under 930 square metres is positioned to the rear and is interconnected with the showroom. This column-free warehouse space benefits from an eight-metre stud height and roller-door access from the rear of the site, which is accessible over a common area.

“Built in the late 1980s, the construction features a combination of reinforced concrete frames and concrete block walls,” said Ms Pan.

The structure has an Initial Evaluation Procedure seismic rating of 70 percent of new building standard.

Mr Haydock said the unit for sale was a flexible space which could be adapted to suit multiple future uses.

“An add-value investor could, for example, consider repurposing the property for relatively higher-yielding office/showroom uses, perhaps with the addition of a mezzanine area.”


In addition to being popular with creative commercial tenants, Parnell was seeing growing demand from larger corporate tenants looking to take advantage of its strategic city fringe position and extensive local amenities, Mr Haydock said.

“The property for sale is superbly located just off The Strand in an area that has evolved significantly in recent years. This part of Parnell has undergone significant growth and transformation and has become a very popular and vibrant commercial precinct,” he said.

Neighbouring occupiers include Xero, Saatchi & Saatchi, Mansons TCLM, business incubator The Icehouse and the Textile Lofts shared office space – along with the likes of furniture and design outlets, software and web service firms.

Mr Bode said the St Georges Bay Road property sat within the Business – Mixed Use zone under Auckland Council’s unitary plan.

“This zoning encourages a mix of compatible residential and non-residential activities.

“It allows for buildings of up to 18 metres, with wide-ranging permitted uses including offices, retail, residential and visitor accommodation, commercial services and warehousing and storage,” said Mr Bode.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 