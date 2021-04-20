SkyBus Auckland City Express Is Getting Quicker

As a leading provider of Airport transfers, SkyBus is excited to announce a new direct, quicker service between Downtown Auckland and Auckland Airport.

Starting Sunday 25 April, Auckland City Express will travel via the North Western Motorway and the Waterview tunnel. This new route will provide shorter travel times, saving up 40 minutes by entering and exiting the CBD via the quickest and most reliable route. Downtown stops have also been simplified to three convenient locations near the city’s major transport hubs and attractions.

To mark the launch of the new timetable, faster journey times and the opening of the much-anticipated trans-Tasman bubble, SkyBus is delighted to announce a special price offer, with one-way fares reduced to $15 and return journeys costing $28.

The new and improved route will offer a genuinely direct, low-cost transport option between the City and the Airport that can be enjoyed by Aucklanders, business travelers and tourists alike.

Passengers can visit SkyBus.co.nz or download the SkyBus app for the latest travel information.

From 25 April 2021 SkyBus has made the following changes:

· SkyBus Auckland City Express will no longer travel via Mt Eden Road

· The route will only use three stops through the city;

· The route from the Airport to the City will be: Auckland Domestic Terminal (Bus-stop #2006), Auckland International Terminal (Bus-stop #2200), State Highway (20A), South Western Motorway (20), North Western Motorway (16), Alten Road, ANZAC Ave, Customs Street.

· The route from the City to the Airport will be: Customs Street, Hobson St, North Western Motorway (16), South Western Motorway (20), State Highway (20A), Auckland Domestic Terminal (Bus stop #2006), International Terminal (Bus stop #2200).

*Special price offer ends July 31.

