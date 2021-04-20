Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Garden City Helicopters Launches Heli Winery Tour To Waipara Valley

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Garden City Helicopters

Taking off from Christchurch, people can leave the car behind and fly into five wineries, all with different personalities and unique wines in the beautiful North Canterbury Waipara Valley wine region right on the doorstep of Christchurch City.

Group Marketing manager for the GCH Aviation Group says ‘Between the Vines’ is a new helicopter experience offered by Garden City Helicopters and while it is targeted at Christchurch locals looking for a new experience on their doorstep, it is also likely to add a new dimension to a Christchurch ‘stay and play’ experience for Australian visitors when the Trans-Tasman corridor opens in a few weeks’ time.

If you think about who else might like to do this trip, it will be a marvellous experience for conference partner programmes or corporate reward and incentive programmes to offer to their clients.

We want to create something that is not currently being offered in this format, showcasing different wineries that offer their stories along with their wines and something that will get people experiencing five boutique wineries during a late morning or afternoon without having to drive.

Collaboration continues to be the key in developing our new helicopter experiences. GCH Aviation’s Christchurch operation, Garden City Helicopters has worked closely with the team at Visit Hurunui to identify the wineries that perfectly align with our product to create this fun new experience.

About GCH Aviation:

Established in 1983, GCH Aviation is the only company to hold the prestigious Helicopter Association of New Zealand Diamond Safety Award for 30+ years continuous service without injury accident to self, passengers, or crew.

GCH Aviation is headquartered in Christchurch at a purpose-built aviation base at Christchurch Airport. With other helicopter bases in Nelson, Kaikoura, Wellington, Vanuatu and Fiji, the company owns more than 30 aircraft and employs over 120 staff across its helicopter and fixed wing aircraft services which as well as tourism flights, also includes certified flight training, air rescue and air ambulance operations. GCH Aviation is the only New Zealand aviation company to be an accredited Virtuoso Travel supplier. 

