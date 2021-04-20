Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Substantial Northland Kiwifruit Landholding Placed On The Market For Sale

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 3:08 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial kiwifruit landholding owned and managed by New Zealand’s biggest kiwifruit producer – and with potential to convert vines to higher-value kiwifruit varieties - has been placed on the market for sale.

The portfolio consists of three blocks in Kerikeri, Northland. Combined, the three separate lots comprise some 12 hectares of kiwifruit growing operations in various stages of production – complete with irrigation and established shelters - and a further near 15 hectares of land.

The property is owned and fully managed by leading New Zealand kiwifruit growing and harvesting specialist firm Seeka. In their current format and configuration, the orchards within the Kerikeri block consist of:

  • 9.91-hectares of existing kiwifruit plantings
  • 1.54-hectares of ready to graft plants
  • 0.6-hectares of Chieftain male vines
  • 3.9-hectares of ready to grow land

and

  • 11-hectares of land suited for subdivision into residential lifestyle blocks.

The land at Orchard Road, Kerikeri, is now being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Kerikeri. Salesperson Alan Kerr said the offering consisted of three separate lots.

“Currently the property is planted in some 4.9 canopy hectares of Seeka Red kiwifruit, 4.98 canopy hectares of Hayward green kiwifruit, 0.6-hectares of Chieftain male vines, and 1.54 canopy hectares of rootstock,” Kerr said.

“In their current configuration, the properties produce good sustainable cashflow and profit from the Seeka Red variety. The Hayward green variety is cashflow positive, however these plantings represent a big opportunity to convert the stumps and root systems to a more profitable Zespri variety such as SunGold via grafting at some time in the future.

“A production forecast for the Orchard Road operation had identified that the current Hayward stock producing some 9,000 trays of fruit per harvest could be converted to producing between 17,000-20,000 trays of the higher value SunGold crop over a five-year transition period.”

Kerr said the male plants under cover within the operation were a good back up for crop pollination within the property.

“While not normally needed for Seeka Red pollination, it’s a good insurance policy. High pollen values also create an additional source of income from the property.

Being under cover means that the flowers can be picked at optimum levels, irrespective of weather conditions,” he said.

Kerr said that while the three land titles were primarily being marketed for sale as one unified entity, Seeka would consider selling the blocks off individually - allowing existing kiwifruit growers in the area to choose parts more suited to their current operations, or for property developers to look at just the residential land component.

“While an owner/grower could purchase and grow and manage the orchards themselves, this is an ideal opportunity for someone wanting to invest in the kiwifruit growing sector whereby the orchards are fully run and managed by Seeka,” he said.

Seeka is New Zealand’s biggest kiwifruit grower with over 30 years’ experience and provides orchard, processing and logistics expertise across green, gold, organic, red and kiwiberry varieties.

Seeka combines extensive shelter, soil, vine, tree and crop management experience with scientific technical advancement to bring horticulture best practice to its orchards. Its world class packhouse facilities in Kerikeri use latest technology and cool chain management to deliver quality fruit to market and a productive outcome.

“The economy of scale delivered by purchasing this collection of Kerikeri orchards, which are all in close proximity to each other, allows for any new owner to maintain a successful approach to crop management and production,” Kerr said.

