Beatrice Faumuina ONZM Appointed Brand Ambassador To Just Life Group

Tuesday, 20 April 2021, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Just Life Group Limited

Just Life Group announces the appointment of Beatrice Faumuina as Brand Ambassador to the Group.

Beatrice Faumuina is the former World Discus Champion. She has grasped every opportunity from Dancing with the Stars to New Zealand Trade Commissioner in New York to a director of Sport New Zealand and even appearing on a Samoan postage stamp.

Tony Falkenstein, Chief Executive of Just Life Group, said "Beatrice fits our JLG brand profile in so many ways - she looks for new and diverse opportunities, and is passionate to make every post a winning post. We are delighted that she has accepted this role."

Just Life has a mission of "enhancing lives" through its two platforms - ‘healthy living’ and ‘healthy homes’, with its Just Water, Unovent, Solatube and The Cylinder Guy brands.

Beatrice Faumuina said "I have been working with the Just Water brand for over 10 years now, and their values correlate with my own personal values. I therefore relish in this opportunity to join and represent the whole team of the Just Life Group, and believe I can contribute to their success".

