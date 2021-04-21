Grow NZ Partners With Fast To Introduce Game-changing New Ecommerce Technology To NZ

Grow NZ Business is partnering with Fast to introduce an innovative new checkout and login technology to NZ which it says will change the online customer experience game for good.

Grow NZ Business, a kiwi business advisory service with more than 8,000 kiwi businesses as members, is partnering with US technology provider, Fast, to offer state-of-the art login and payment options that, until now, haven’t been seen or experienced by kiwi firms and their customers.

Fast’s products enable a one-click sign-in purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. Fast works on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing. Instead of filling in lengthy forms and entering repeat information, customers can login, pay and track purchases with a single click.

Grow NZ Business CEO, Jamie Farmer, says he’s delighted to be the first to offer kiwi businesses the capability he believes is an ecommerce game changer. “Ecommerce is of growing importance, both in NZ and internationally. The Covid-19 pandemic forced many kiwi businesses to adopt an online presence for the first time and most haven’t looked back. But while it’s great to see so many more kiwi businesses embracing ecommerce, it’s vital companies consider the customer experience. Whether your online presence is well-established or fledging, a painful or lengthy login or checkout process can be as detrimental to business as having no web presence at all. By partnering with Fast, we are offering our clients the Rolls Royce of online shopping experiences. We are confident we will delight both our clients, and their own customers with this solution.”

Joe Fox, ANZ Partnerships Lead at Fast, says he’s pleased to work with Grow NZ to introduce kiwi businesses to Fast technology. “Kiwis are known internationally for being quick adopters of new technology and kiwis are going to love Fast. It’s our mission to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. This partnership will help kiwi businesses grow faster by getting customers from product to payment in just 1 second.”

Having successfully tested the technology with a number of clients already, Grow NZ will be scaling up its offer of Fast products to its database of ecommerce clients from April .

“We are excited for the potential growth this new capability can generate for our clients. Businesses and their customers are screaming out for more positive ecommerce experiences, and we think this is just the ticket” says Jamie.

About Grow NZ Business

www.grownzbusiness.co.nz

Grow NZ Business is a business advisory service designed to help kiwi businesses grow.

Through its trusted partner network, Grow connects kiwi companies with credible, world class solutions across all facets of business, saving kiwi business owners valuable time and money, and giving them the confidence to get on with what you they do best - growing their business & supporting their local communities.

About Fast

https://www.fast.co/



FAST is an eCommerce payments solution that removes friction from the eCommerce payment journey plus a bunch of other cool features such as order tracking at a customer level.

Fast Checkout provides a one-click solution, now available at more than 60,000 merchants in 40 countries.

Payments unicorn Stripe led the company’s $20 million Series A in March,2021

