Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Grow NZ Partners With Fast To Introduce Game-changing New Ecommerce Technology To NZ

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 6:10 am
Press Release: Grow NZ Business

Grow NZ Business is partnering with Fast to introduce an innovative new checkout and login technology to NZ which it says will change the online customer experience game for good.

Grow NZ Business, a kiwi business advisory service with more than 8,000 kiwi businesses as members, is partnering with US technology provider, Fast, to offer state-of-the art login and payment options that, until now, haven’t been seen or experienced by kiwi firms and their customers.

Fast’s products enable a one-click sign-in purchasing experience that makes it easier for people to buy and merchants to sell. Fast works on any browser, device or platform for consistent, stress-free purchasing. Instead of filling in lengthy forms and entering repeat information, customers can login, pay and track purchases with a single click.

Grow NZ Business CEO, Jamie Farmer, says he’s delighted to be the first to offer kiwi businesses the capability he believes is an ecommerce game changer. “Ecommerce is of growing importance, both in NZ and internationally. The Covid-19 pandemic forced many kiwi businesses to adopt an online presence for the first time and most haven’t looked back. But while it’s great to see so many more kiwi businesses embracing ecommerce, it’s vital companies consider the customer experience. Whether your online presence is well-established or fledging, a painful or lengthy login or checkout process can be as detrimental to business as having no web presence at all. By partnering with Fast, we are offering our clients the Rolls Royce of online shopping experiences. We are confident we will delight both our clients, and their own customers with this solution.”

Joe Fox, ANZ Partnerships Lead at Fast, says he’s pleased to work with Grow NZ to introduce kiwi businesses to Fast technology. “Kiwis are known internationally for being quick adopters of new technology and kiwis are going to love Fast. It’s our mission to make buying online faster, safer and easier for everyone. This partnership will help kiwi businesses grow faster by getting customers from product to payment in just 1 second.”

Having successfully tested the technology with a number of clients already, Grow NZ will be scaling up its offer of Fast products to its database of ecommerce clients from April .

“We are excited for the potential growth this new capability can generate for our clients. Businesses and their customers are screaming out for more positive ecommerce experiences, and we think this is just the ticket” says Jamie.

About Grow NZ Business

www.grownzbusiness.co.nz

Grow NZ Business is a business advisory service designed to help kiwi businesses grow.

Through its trusted partner network, Grow connects kiwi companies with credible, world class solutions across all facets of business, saving kiwi business owners valuable time and money, and giving them the confidence to get on with what you they do best - growing their business & supporting their local communities.

About Fast

https://www.fast.co/
 

  • FAST is an eCommerce payments solution that removes friction from the eCommerce payment journey plus a bunch of other cool features such as order tracking at a customer level.
  • Fast Checkout provides a one-click solution, now available at more than 60,000 merchants in 40 countries.

Payments unicorn Stripe led the company’s $20 million Series A in March,2021

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Grow NZ Business on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 