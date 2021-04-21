A Networking Exhibition Celebrating Māori Business In Tāmaki Makaurau

Business leaders, decision-makers, and experts plan to
head down to the Viaduct Harbour on Thursday, 22 April for
the inaugural Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business
Showcase.
This event has been developed by
Auckland Unlimited, Auckland’s economic and cultural
agency, in partnership with Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki
Makaurau and Whāriki Māori Business Network.
It aims
to showcase 20 emerging Māori businesses, social
enterprise, agencies and iwi to profile economic
opportunities for Mana Whenua and Māori.
This
showcase is one of the outcomes from the 2020 Tāmaki
Makaurau Taki Hua Māori Business Summit. It was originally
planned to be on 5 March to coincide with the first weekend
of America’s Cup racing; however, due to Auckland’s
lockdown, it was rescheduled for 22 April.
With a
strong line-up of market-ready Māori exhibitors, this is a
key event in the calendar. The Taki Hua Māori Business
Showcase ensures Māori kaupapa is front and center,
reflecting the innovation, creativity and vibrancy these
businesses contribute to our Māori economy.
notes to
editor
Tāmaki Makaurau Taki Hua Māori
Business Showcase 2021 Maritime Room,
Maritime Museum, Viaduct Harbour, Auckland
CBD.
Keynote speakers:
Vincent Lipanovich (Director at NZ Maritime Museum), Edwina
Merito (Ngãti Awa) Tumu Whakarae Head of Mãori Outcomes
and Relationships at Auckland Unlimited), and presenting
online, Clayton Kimpton (New Zealand Commissioner General to
Expo 2021 Dubai).
Key Māori businesses at Taki
Hua Māori Business Showcase:
Tippett
Electrical Ltd – brothers, Leroy, Danyon and Lance own and
operate Tippett Electrical assisting electrical and data
industries.
Whenua Warrior –
Founder, Kelly Francis is on a mission to fight
food poverty with the solutions of our ancestors and
bringing them forward into a modern-day
context.
BDÉT - Billie-Jo Hohepa-Ropiha
is the founder of BDET, New Zealand’s eco-friendly
personal hygiene brand that's leading the way in personal
hygiene innovation. BDÉT Foam Wash turns ordinary toilet
paper into a cleansing, hygienic
wipe.
AU Consulting -
Jahmaine Cummings Hodge one of three founders
ofAU, a people first business, combining
their passion and skills of learning and connects this with
their own cultural diversity to bring inclusive learning
solutions.
The Haka Experience –
Tapeta Wehi, founder of Te Wehi Haka - The Haka
Experience who provides traditional performances and deliver
cultural workshops for the corporate sector, elevating
visibility and accessibility of Māori knowledge
systems.
Parking
and mobility
The closest car parking is at the
Downtown Car Park with access from Customs Street West.
There is an overhead walkway that connects this car park to
the pedestrian precinct outside the Museum.
There is
mobility parking in Downtown Car
Park.
About us:
Auckland Unlimited is Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economic
and cultural agency committed to making our region a
desirable place to live, work, visit, invest and do
business. To find out more visit
aucklandunlimited.com
