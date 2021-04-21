Dr Ruth Harley Reappointed As Chair Of NZ On Air

Dr Ruth Harley has been reappointed as the Chair of NZ On Air Irirangi Te Motu (NZ On Air), for a three-year term from 1 May 2021.

Dr Harley has a long international career in the screen industry. She was formerly the commissioning editor for Television New Zealand and an executive director of NZ On Air. Dr Harley has also been Chief Executive Officer of the New Zealand Film Commission and Screen Australia.

Dr Harley is an executive coach for public and private sector chief executives and senior leaders. Dr Harley is also Chair of the New Zealand Cricket Museum and is on the boards of the Wellington Sculpture Trust and the Len Lye Foundation. Dr Harley has previously held governance roles as the Chair of Fulbright NZ and board member of Ausfilm, Film New Zealand, Wellington Waterfront Ltd, the International Film and Television Alliance and the Screen Production and Development Association.

The highlights of Dr Harley’s first term as Chair include the expansion of NZ On Air’s contestable funding including through the RNZ/NZ On Air Joint Innovation fund and supporting public interest journalism, as well as leading NZ On Air’s contribution to the ongoing work on Strong Public Media, and response to challenges such as the March 15 attacks and the Covid-19 impacts. In addition, Dr Harley oversaw the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Cameron Harland, following the resignation of longstanding Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

NZ On Air (also known as the Broadcasting Commission) is an autonomous Crown entity established to ensure a wide range of New Zealand stories and songs are available free on the media platforms used most by New Zealanders. The NZ On Air governing board comprises six members including its Chair.

