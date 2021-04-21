Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dr Ruth Harley Reappointed As Chair Of NZ On Air

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 1:46 pm
Press Release: Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Dr Ruth Harley has been reappointed as the Chair of NZ On Air Irirangi Te Motu (NZ On Air), for a three-year term from 1 May 2021.

Dr Harley has a long international career in the screen industry. She was formerly the commissioning editor for Television New Zealand and an executive director of NZ On Air. Dr Harley has also been Chief Executive Officer of the New Zealand Film Commission and Screen Australia.

Dr Harley is an executive coach for public and private sector chief executives and senior leaders. Dr Harley is also Chair of the New Zealand Cricket Museum and is on the boards of the Wellington Sculpture Trust and the Len Lye Foundation. Dr Harley has previously held governance roles as the Chair of Fulbright NZ and board member of Ausfilm, Film New Zealand, Wellington Waterfront Ltd, the International Film and Television Alliance and the Screen Production and Development Association.

The highlights of Dr Harley’s first term as Chair include the expansion of NZ On Air’s contestable funding including through the RNZ/NZ On Air Joint Innovation fund and supporting public interest journalism, as well as leading NZ On Air’s contribution to the ongoing work on Strong Public Media, and response to challenges such as the March 15 attacks and the Covid-19 impacts. In addition, Dr Harley oversaw the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Cameron Harland, following the resignation of longstanding Chief Executive Jane Wrightson.

NZ On Air (also known as the Broadcasting Commission) is an autonomous Crown entity established to ensure a wide range of New Zealand stories and songs are available free on the media platforms used most by New Zealanders. The NZ On Air governing board comprises six members including its Chair.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry for Culture and Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

PwC: Outcome Of Review Into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines Business

Air New Zealand has received the report into its Gas Turbines business from independent external advisers PwC. Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 