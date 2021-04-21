Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Immigration Policy Review Won’t Address Bigger Picture

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: EMA

By Brett O'Riley, EMA Chief Executive

The Productivity Commission’s call for a revised immigration policy to better meet the skills demand in New Zealand provides the prompt for a much bigger piece of work about a population strategy.

Clearly many of the issues the country faces are because we have been unable to accommodate recent rapid population growth, creating issues for infrastructure, housing, education and our health systems.

The Commission’s ‘Frontier Firms’ report highlights once again ongoing challenges Kiwi businesses have in finding the skills they need to improve productivity and grow their business, but revising immigration policy is not the key answer.

We made the call pre-election for the debate to be widened into a full discussion about and development of a population strategy that is critical to many parts of the economy and New Zealand life.

We need to decide how big we want our country to be as that is what drives infrastructure, housing and health policy, and in turn means thinking about what skills we want in our population as these will determine our skills mix for immigrants, as well as our education system. Migrant communities have long made a positive impact in diversifying our population and in many cases have brought business and cultural connections with them.

Along with the size of our population we also need to discuss population distribution. This is both in terms of available and suitable land for expansion, and also taking into account our geological risk factors. I have long felt it was important for both Christchurch and Auckland to be international gateway and business cities, with Government policy settings to achieve this.

There is definitely an issue between the people and their skills that our businesses need and want, and the reliance on immigrants to make up for the lack of qualified local people. We saw this exacerbated by the border closures brought about by COVID-19, with significant shortages in sectors like health, particularly nurses, and in construction, with professions like design, engineering and project management.

But as the Government develops its new immigration policy and reopens borders it should take the opportunity to have this much bigger discussion.

From what our business members tell us we know there is a mismatch between immigration policy and skills, just as there is in the education system, where we do not seem to have worked out the right balance between university and vocational training. Employers are also critical of the work readiness and life skills of many of our young people.

Training, education, skills and immigration are a critical policy mix for New Zealand as we have a rapidly aging workforce (in the top three aging populations in the world). This is exacerbated by our declining birth rate, which is now well below what is required to replenish our working population. So the time for action is now, and the business community is up for the challenge.

A population strategy is a critical discussion for our future. It will impact every aspect of our standard of living and in my opinion sits alongside climate change as one of the key public policy areas where we need bi-partisan agreement.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Workers Reluctant To Make Business Trips Across The Ditch Despite Trans-Tasman Bubble Opening

When the trans-Tasman travel bubble opens today, many Kiwi companies won't be rushing to buy an air ticket, reluctant to cross the ditch to do business. The latest survey conducted by leading recruitment agency, Frog Recruitment of nearly 1,000 New Zealand ... More>>

Tourism: Employers Welcome Back Working Holidaymakers

Tourism businesses gearing up for the return of Australian visitors from next week will be relieved to learn that they will also have access to an offshore pool of much-needed job candidates, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says. Tourism employers around ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Latest Broadband Report Confirms Improved Performance Of Premium Fibre Plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme shows that the performance of Fibre Max plans has improved substantially. This follows a collaboration between the Commission, its independent testing partner, ... More>>

Air New Zealand: Capital Raise Deferred

Air New Zealand has decided to defer its planned capital raise to later in 2021 allowing more time to assess the impacts of recent developments on the airline’s path to recovery. 'We’ve seen some clearing of COVID-19 clouds recently, with ... More>>


Stats NZ: Prices For Transport And Housing Rise In March 2021 Quarter

Higher prices for transport and housing led to a 0.8 percent lift in the consumers price index in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Prices for getting around rose in the March quarter. Transport prices rose 3.9 percent, the biggest quarterly ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Impact Of Demands On Land In New Zealand

A new environmental report released today by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, presents new data on New Zealand’s land cover, soil quality, and land fragmentation. The land cover data in the report, Our land 2021 , provides the most ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: March Card Spending Rebounds Despite COVID

There was a lift in retail card spending in March following a fall in the lockdown-disrupted February month, Stats NZ said today. Seasonally adjusted retail card spending rose by $53 million (0.9 percent), compared with February 2021. Visit our website to read ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 